Dads Of Parker

Hosted by

Dads Of Parker

About this event

Dad's Of Parker 3rd Annual Car Show

18455 Ponderosa Dr

Parker, CO 80134, USA

Single Car Slot
$35

1 slot - $35 - This is a single vehicle slot.  You will not be permitted to put up chairs, tents, etc in this area surrounding the vehicle that would block another space for parking.

Double Car Slot - Single Vehicle but with extra space
$60

1 slot - $60 - This ticket is for 1 vehicle slot and if you want to stage/set up chairs, tents, etc around you vehicle.  Or, if you would just like some more space and buffer zone around your vehicle.  

Cruisin' Sponsor
$300

10'x10' Vendor Slot

o Booth Space (10’x10’) to advertise your business

o Acknowledgement at the event

o Place 50 promotional items in participant swag bags.

o (1) free event T-shirt

Hot Rod Sponsor
$500

o Booth Space (up to 10’x20’) to advertise your business.

o Acknowledgement at the event

o Add up to (2) Cars to show at the event

o Place 50 promotional items in participant swag bags.

o (2) free event T-shirts

High School Category (Single Car)
$20

Donation/Non-profit fundraiser to register a vehicle or motorcycle in the show. Comes with a car Shammy.

Add a donation for Dads Of Parker

$

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