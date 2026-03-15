Dad's Of Parker 3rd Annual Car Show

About this event
1 slot - $35 - This is a single vehicle slot. You will not be permitted to put up chairs, tents, etc in this area surrounding the vehicle that would block another space for parking.
1 slot - $60 - This ticket is for 1 vehicle slot and if you want to stage/set up chairs, tents, etc around you vehicle. Or, if you would just like some more space and buffer zone around your vehicle.
10'x10' Vendor Slot
o Booth Space (10’x10’) to advertise your business
o Acknowledgement at the event
o Place 50 promotional items in participant swag bags.
o (1) free event T-shirt
o Booth Space (up to 10’x20’) to advertise your business.
o Acknowledgement at the event
o Add up to (2) Cars to show at the event
o Place 50 promotional items in participant swag bags.
o (2) free event T-shirts
Donation/Non-profit fundraiser to register a vehicle or motorcycle in the show. Comes with a car Shammy.
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