Wyckoff PTO Coordinating Council Inc DBA Coolidge PTO

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Wyckoff PTO Coordinating Council Inc DBA Coolidge PTO

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Dad's Softball 2026

Dad's Softball Player Ticket item
Dad's Softball Player Ticket
$20

Sunday, June 7, 2026 at 11am


The registration fee of $20 is for Dads only and includes participation in the game plus a commemorative T-shirt to wear.

Families are invited to come out and cheer on the Dads during this fun softball game! We’ll also have activities for the kids and snacks available for everyone to enjoy.

If you have any questions, please contact Nicole Serkes at [email protected].


Please RSVP by Sunday, May 17th

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