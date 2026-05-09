Dad's Softball 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 at 11am





The registration fee of $20 is for Dads only and includes participation in the game plus a commemorative T-shirt to wear.

Families are invited to come out and cheer on the Dads during this fun softball game! We’ll also have activities for the kids and snacks available for everyone to enjoy.

If you have any questions, please contact Nicole Serkes at [email protected].





Please RSVP by Sunday, May 17th