Dodgeball Tournament

Register your team here and get details along the way for the event. Be ready to duck, dive, and dodgeball. Enjoy a day of dancing and fun for everyone! Must be 18 or older to participate. Signing of a waiver is required.

Register your team here and get details along the way for the event. Be ready to duck, dive, and dodgeball. Enjoy a day of dancing and fun for everyone! Must be 18 or older to participate. Signing of a waiver is required.

seeMoreDetailsMobile