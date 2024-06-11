Logo
Department of Kentucky ALR State Legacy Ride

The ALR Department of Kentucky State Legacy ride is a 4 day ride through our beautiful Bluegrass state to support the Legacy Fund.


11 June 2024  

     Day 1 departs Post 113 Elizabethtown, KY and ends at Post 38 Somerset, KY with a mid stop at Post 62 Franklin, KY


12 June 2024  

     Day 2 departs hotel Somerset, KY and ends at Post 42 Russell, KY with a mid stop at Post 238 Martin, KY


13 June 2024  

     Day 3 departs hotel Greenup, KY and ends at Post 157 Shepherdsville, KY with a mid stop at Post 4 Florence, KY


14 June 2024  

     Day 4 departs hotel Shepherdsville to Crowne Plaza Hotel, Louisville, KY to deliver Legacy Fund donation at Convention.


**Departure times each day are to be determined.

