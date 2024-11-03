eventClosed

Vet Met Gala's Silent Auction (1)

Brian Dawkins authentic Signed Autograph Framed Picture item
Brian Dawkins authentic Signed Autograph Framed Picture
$300

Authentic Signed Autograph Framed Picture of: Eagles Brian “Weapon X” Dawkins with certificate of authenticity. Size: 22 x 28
Autographed picture of Nick Foles item
Autographed picture of Nick Foles
$300

Signed autograph picture of Eagles Nick Foles – This would be a great addition for all you Eagles Fans relive the night the Eagles won the Superbowl when Nick Foles threw the Philly Special. Size: 22 x 28
Invite the Eagles Drumline to your next event! item
Invite the Eagles Drumline to your next event!
$200

Ensure your next Eagles Party or Tailgate is rocked by the Eagles very own Drumline. Blackout dates do apply and all dates are subject to Eagles approval. Event will need to be with 25 mile radius of the stadium.
Ladies Eagles Basket item
Ladies Eagles Basket item
Ladies Eagles Basket
$150

Show Your Eagles Pride with this exquisite basket - Black baseball cap, studded black hoodie, Insulated Eagles Tumbler, clear Eagles tote bag, black Eagles wristlet, Eagles earrings, Eagles umbrella, Christmas Ornament & a beautiful Eagles Bracelet. A Great way to Rep your Team!
Authentic Troy Aikman Jersey item
Authentic Troy Aikman Jersey
$125

Dallas Cowboys Framed Authentic Troy Aikman Jersey “We Dem Boyz” Fans add this great jersey to your sports room!
Authentic Michael Irivn Jersey item
Authentic Michael Irivn Jersey
$125

Dallas Cowboy Framed Authentic Jersey – Michael Irvin.
Lavender Bling Custom Nike Sneakers item
Lavender Bling Custom Nike Sneakers
$100

Steppin in Style with these Lavender Bling Custom Nike Sneakers Size: 9 Womens
Hand knitted shawl (Green) item
Hand knitted shawl (Green)
$65

Hand knitted shawl (Green).
Hand knitted shawl (Red) item
Hand knitted shawl (Red)
$55

Hand knitted shawl (Red).

