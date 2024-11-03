Vet Met Gala's Silent Auction (1)

Brian Dawkins authentic Signed Autograph Framed Picture
$300
Authentic Signed Autograph Framed Picture of: Eagles Brian “Weapon X” Dawkins with certificate of authenticity.
Size: 22 x 28
Autographed picture of Nick Foles
$300
Signed autograph picture of Eagles Nick Foles – This would be a great addition for all you Eagles Fans relive the night the Eagles won the Superbowl when Nick Foles threw the Philly Special.
Size: 22 x 28
Invite the Eagles Drumline to your next event!
$200
Ensure your next Eagles Party or Tailgate is rocked by the Eagles very own Drumline.
Blackout dates do apply and all dates are subject to Eagles approval. Event will need to be with 25 mile radius of the stadium.
Ladies Eagles Basket
$150
Show Your Eagles Pride with this exquisite basket - Black baseball cap, studded black hoodie, Insulated Eagles Tumbler, clear Eagles tote bag, black Eagles wristlet, Eagles earrings, Eagles umbrella, Christmas Ornament & a beautiful Eagles Bracelet. A Great way to Rep your Team!
Authentic Troy Aikman Jersey
$125
Dallas Cowboys Framed Authentic Troy Aikman Jersey “We Dem Boyz” Fans add this great jersey to your sports room!
Authentic Michael Irivn Jersey
$125
Dallas Cowboy Framed Authentic Jersey – Michael Irvin.
Lavender Bling Custom Nike Sneakers
$100
Steppin in Style with these Lavender Bling Custom Nike Sneakers
Size: 9 Womens
