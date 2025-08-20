Daedream Enrollment Portal

NOV 7, 5D, First Child, Final
$243
NOV. 7, 5D, Additional Child, Final
$206
NOV. 7, 3D, First Child, Final
$145.50
NOV. 7, 3D, Additional Child, Final
$124
OCT 10, 5D, FIRST CHILD
$243

this value is half the balance as discussed at enrollment. All payments are non-refundable.

OCT. 10, 5D, Additional Child
$206

this value is half the balance as discussed at enrollment. All payments are non-refundable.

OCT. 10, 3D, FIRST CHILD
$145.50

this value is half the balance as discussed at enrollment. All payments are non-refundable.

OCT. 10, 3D, Additional Child
$124

this value is half the balance as discussed at enrollment. All payments are non-refundable.

First Child, 5D Plan, Paid in Full
$693

Due Aug. 29 for start date Sept. 2. All payments are non-refundable. (For parents who choose to pay in full up front).

First Child, 5D Plan, Deposit
$207

Due Aug. 29 for start date Sept. 2. Your next two payments are Oct. 10 and Nov. 7. All payments are non-refundable.

Additional Children, 5D Plan, Paid In Full
$589

Additional Children for 5D Plan Due: Aug. 29 for start date 9/2. All payments are non-refundable. (For parents who want to pay in full up front).

Additional Children, 5D Plan DEPOSIT
$177

Deposit Due: Aug. 29 for start date 9/2. All payments are non-refundable. Your next payments are Oct. 10 and Nov. 7

First Child, 3D Plan, Paid in Full
$416

3D Enrollment paid in full for Season 38 Due Aug, 29 to reserve spot for Oct. 14 start date. All payments are non-refundable. (For parents who want to pay in full up front).

First Child, 3D Plan, Deposit
$125

3D Enrollment Deposit Due: Aug. 29 to reserve spot for start date Oct. 14. Next payments: Oct. 10 and Nov. 7

All payments are non-refundable.

Additional Children, 3D Plan, Paid in Full
$354

Additional Children, 3D Plan, Due Aug. 29 to reserve a spot for start date Oct. 14. All payments are non-refundable. (For parents who want to pay up front).

Additional Children, 3D DEPOSIT
$106

Additional Children, 3D Plan DEPOSIT due by Aug. 29 to reserve spot for start date Oct. 14. All payments are non-refundable. Next payments are Oct. 10 and Nov. 7

XCARE by the DAY
$10

All payments are non-refundable. This arrangement is for emergencies or when a 3D family needs care for their child.

