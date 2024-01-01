Final Ticket Frenzy Ticket

Come join the students in the AELC Team Leadership class as we host a draw down! All the proceeds will be given to Habitat for Humanity. We will have local food trucks, two live bands and will live stream the Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Baseball game!! There will be prizes given out every 10 tickets and a grand winner at the end! This event will take place at fire station park, on April 12th from 6-9 pm. The entry fee to enjoy the event is $3, but to participate in the draw down is $30. If you purchase a $30 ticket you get 2 people in the event and kids under 5 get in free! Hope to see you there!