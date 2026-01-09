Daffodil Days

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Daffodil Days

About this event

Daffodil Days Mt. Lebanon High School 2026

Daffodil Bunch (10 flowers)
$15

If you would like your flowers to go to a specific teacher, administrator, staff, or custodian, list their name below. You will be asked this for each type of flower (excluding Gift of Hope) purchased. If you indicate NONE, you will then choose a location to pick up your flowers.

Potted Mini Daffodils
$20

If you would like your flowers to go to a specific teacher, administrator, staff, or custodian, list their name below. You will be asked this for each type of flower (excluding Gift of Hope) purchased. If you indicate NONE, you will then choose a location to pick up your flowers.

Tulip Bunch (10 flowers, assorted colors)
$15

If you would like your flowers to go to a specific teacher, administrator, staff, or custodian, list their name below. You will be asked this for each type of flower (excluding Gift of Hope) purchased. If you indicate NONE, you will then choose a location to pick up your flowers.

Gift of Hope (flowers delivered to local hospitals)
$25

You do not need to indicate a pick up location for this option.

Add a donation for Daffodil Days

$

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