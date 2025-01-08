KPMG Virtual Daffodil Days of the Pascack Valley

Virtual Daffodil Bunch
$10
An animated eCard will be emailed to a recipient of your choice. 1 email address per $10 donation
Virtual Tulip Bunch
$10
An animated eCard will be emailed to a recipient of your choice. 1 email address per $10 donation
Gift of Hope (General Donation to the ACS)
$25
Add a donation for Daffodil Days

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!