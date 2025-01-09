DAHEI Doubles for Dollars Pickleball Tournament

Play Start: 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Any skill level that identifies as a first time player to 3.0.
Each player will need to have a partner that is also registered.
Partners will not be assigned at the event.
Women's Doubles (Beginner) 1.0 to 3.0
$25
Men's Doubles 3.0 +
$25
Play start: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM
Any skill level that identifies at 3.0 or above.
Each player will need to have a partner that is also registered.
Partners will not be assigned at the event.
Women's Doubles 3.0 +
$25
Play start: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM
Any skill level that identifies at 3.0 or above.
Each player will need to have a partner that is also registered.
Partners will not be assigned at the event.
Mixed Doubles All Skill Levels
$25
Play start; 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Any skill level that identifies at Beginner (1.0) and above.
Each player will need to have a partner that is also registered.
Partners will not be assigned at the event.
PRESENTING SPONSOR - $2500.00- Title Sponsorship
$2,500
* Logo of “Presenting Sponsor” on event banners, registration promo materials and event thank you banner in main staging area.
* Total of (4) pickleball tournament participants at no additional costs.
* Designated business name recognition on “Winners” court.
* Verbal recognition during event, award presentations and raffle announcer.
* Thank you recognition on social and other media platforms to include end of event thank you letter to all participants.
* Provide promo material for goodie bags
* 6 ft. display table at event
GOLD SPONSOR - $1000.00
$1,000
* Logo signage on event banners, registration promo materials and event thank you banner in main staging area.
* Designated court business name recognition.
* Verbal recognition during event.
* Thank you recognition on social and other media platforms to include end of event thank you letter to all participants.
* Provide Promo material for goodie bags
* 6 ft. display table at event
SILVER SPONSOR - $500.00
$500
* Designated court business name recognition
* Verbal recognition during event.
* Thank you recognition on social and other media platforms to include end of event thank you letter to all participants.
* Provide promo material for goodie bags
* 6 ft. display table at event.
BRONZE SPONSOR - $250.00
$250
* Designated court business name recognition.
* Verbal recognition during event.
* Thank you recognition on social and other media platforms to include end of event thank you letter to all participants.
Add a donation for Dominican Health And Education Initiative
$
