Visit Imagine Foundry

Daily Admission includes access to Imagine Foundry exhibits, open maker spaces, and imaginative play areas during public hours, with caregiver supported exploration at your own pace.
Best for: First time visitors and casual drop in play.
Note: Caregivers enter free with a child ticket.
This add-on includes a guided Skills Lab led by an instructor during your visit, where children work on focused challenges tied to the Monthly World with coaching and support. Daily Admission is required and must be purchased separately.
This add-on provides a simple snack during your visit to support energy and focus while children play and create. Daily Admission is required and must be purchased separately.
This add-on includes a child friendly lunch during your visit so families can stay longer and enjoy a full day at Imagine Foundry. Daily Admission is required and must be purchased separately.
This add-on includes a gentle Little Yogis session with SunJoy Yoga, where children practice movement, breathing, and body awareness in a calm and supportive environment. Daily Admission is required and must be purchased separately. Please review the schedule to confirm availability before adding this to your visit.
The Monthly Pass is designed for families who want to return during the month and enjoy the current Monthly Theme at a relaxed, flexible pace. This pass includes daily admission during public hours and supports ongoing exploration, making, and play across multiple visits.
Best for: Families who plan to visit two or three times in a month and want a simple option without tracking individual visits.
Note: This pass is valid for one child for the current month and includes caregiver entry. Guided Skills Labs, meals, and special sessions may be added separately based on availability.
First Friday is a monthly family experience where adults and children prepare food together while exploring skills and ideas connected to the current Monthly Theme. Each session is offered once per month in the evening, so please check the schedule for upcoming dates.
Best for: Families who want to make, cook, and learn together in a relaxed group setting.
Note: This is a ticketed event and does not require Daily Admission. This is a family ticket and covers one household of up to four people.
Second Saturday is a monthly open maker day where families explore exhibits, complete hands on challenges, and experience Imagine Foundry together across multiple spaces. This event is offered once per month, so please check the schedule for upcoming dates.
Best for: Families who want to explore and create together during a special weekend experience.
Note: This is a ticketed event and does not require Daily Admission. One child + one caregiver is included with this ticket.
Fourth Friday is a monthly teen only maker night focused on creativity, connection, and hands on projects in a relaxed evening setting. This event is offered once per month, so please check the schedule for upcoming dates.
Best for: Teens who want a creative social space with peers.
Note: This event is designed for teens only and does not require Daily Admission. Ages 14-17.
Note: Academy enrollment is per child and billed monthly. Attendance is flexible during Academy hours, and caregivers do not remain on site. Daily admission outside of Academy hours, meals, and special sessions may vary by schedule and are shared in advance. Financial support options may be available for Academy families and are handled privately. Please reach out if you would like to discuss flexible arrangements.
Best for: Families who need financial flexibility while still enjoying the full Daily Admission experience.
Note: This ticket offers the same access as Daily Admission and is available to support community access. Caregivers are included with a child ticket.
