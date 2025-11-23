Visit Imagine Foundry

The Monthly Pass is designed for families who want to return during the month and enjoy the current Monthly Theme at a relaxed, flexible pace. This pass includes daily admission during public hours and supports ongoing exploration, making, and play across multiple visits.

Best for: Families who plan to visit two or three times in a month and want a simple option without tracking individual visits.

Note: This pass is valid for one child for the current month and includes caregiver entry. Guided Skills Labs, meals, and special sessions may be added separately based on availability.