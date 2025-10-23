Offered by

Dairy Goat Society of Virginia

About the memberships

Dairy Goat Society of Virginia Membership

Individual Membership
$20

Valid until March 12, 2027

Select if only the member will be attending club functions

Family Membership
$30

Valid until March 12, 2027

Select if you have family that will be attending club functions


Youth Membership
$10

Valid until March 12, 2027

Membership Previously Purchased
Free

Valid until March 12, 2027

ONLY SELECT THIS OPTION

If you have received instructions from DGSV.


If you purchased membership at the DGSV Show in August, you have paid for your membership for the next calendar year!


Add a donation for Dairy Goat Society of Virginia

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!