Daisy Mountain Veterans

Daisy Mountain Veterans Parade

Anthem

Phoenix, AZ, USA

GENERAL LEVEL SPONSOR
$5,000

1 left!

  • Your logo (largest of four sizes) on official parade banner located at two Anthem locations (Anthem
    Way/Gavilan Peak and Daisy Mountain Drive)
  • Name and sponsorship level listed on Daisy Mountain Veterans homepage parade sponsor listing and
    business/organization website link on Daisy Mountain Veterans (DMV) website and Facebook page.
  • If parade paid advertisement in local media is purchased, it will read: Presented by:
    The Daisy Mountain Veterans with Sponsorship in part by: Your name or logo.
  • If a Parade Participant – 6’ Parade Sponsor Banner – In staging area, you will be provided a 6 ft. long sponsor banner. You will need to provide one or two people to carry the banner. It will be collected at the
    end of the parade.
  • Must submit logo by October 13th.
  • Sponsor will receive a commemorative DMV Plaque celebrating your support.
  • Sponsor recognition at parade route announcing stations.
  • VIP Parking and VIP Parade Seating (6 Reserved VIP Parking Spaces & 15 Reserved VIP seats).
  • Complementary entry in the parade – Sponsor MUST complete Parade Participant form separately.
