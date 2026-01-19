DAISY Studios Inc

Hosted by

DAISY Studios Inc

About this event

Sales closed

DAISY Studios Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

644 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS 66044, USA

#1 - Candle Making Class Gift Certificate item
#1 - Candle Making Class Gift Certificate
$55

Starting bid

A Candle making class with Waxman Candles, valued at $110!

#2 - Global Cafe Gift Card item
#2 - Global Cafe Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

A $100 gift card to Global Cafe

#3 - 60 Minute Massage with Santosha Massage item
#3 - 60 Minute Massage with Santosha Massage
$40

Starting bid

A 60 minute massage gift card with Santosha Massage, valued at $80

#4 - Full Window Tint item
#4 - Full Window Tint
$200

Starting bid

A full window tint from Evelin's Auto Care, valued at $400. Includes both sides and rear - upgrade options available.

#5 Crochet Ballerina item
#5 Crochet Ballerina
$12

Starting bid

A crocheted ballerina from Yarn & Fabric Creations, valued at $25

#6 Dance Mom's Gift Basket item
#6 Dance Mom's Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Dance mom's gift basket with lots of bling items, valued at $150 from Backwoods Boutique

#7 - Gift Certificate to Victoria's Beauty Salon & Skin item
#7 - Gift Certificate to Victoria's Beauty Salon & Skin
$24

Starting bid

A gift certificate for esthetics or nail services with Victoria's Beauty Salon & Skin at Salon 708, valued at $48.

#8 - Gift Certificate to Victoria's Beauty Salon & Skin item
#8 - Gift Certificate to Victoria's Beauty Salon & Skin
$24

Starting bid

A gift certificate for esthetics or nail services with Victoria's Beauty Salon & Skin at Salon 708, valued at $48.

#9 - One Hour Massage item
#9 - One Hour Massage
$45

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 1 hour massage with Flourish Therapeutics, valued at $90.

#10 - One Hour Massage item
#10 - One Hour Massage
$45

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 1 hour massage with Flourish Therapeutics, valued at $90.

#11 Gift Certificate for Eyebrow Tint item
#11 Gift Certificate for Eyebrow Tint
$7

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Eyebrow Tint with Flourish Therapeutics, valued at $15.

#12 Gift Certificate for Eyebrow Tint item
#12 Gift Certificate for Eyebrow Tint
$7

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Eyebrow Tint with Flourish Therapeutics, valued at $15.

#13 - Cosmetics and/or Accessories item
#13 - Cosmetics and/or Accessories
$10

Starting bid

$20 of cosmetics and/or accessories from C&C Clothing

#14 Flower Painting item
#14 Flower Painting
$125

Starting bid

Flower painting by Dawn Wagner from 1533 designs, valued at $250

#15 - Custom Invitation Design item
#15 - Custom Invitation Design
$35

Starting bid

Professional Custom invitation design from KD Love, valued at $150.

#16 - Ninja Birthday Party item
#16 - Ninja Birthday Party
$75

Starting bid

1.5 hour ninja birthday party with Premier Marital Arts, valued at $299.

#17 VIP Membership to Premier Martial Arts item
#17 VIP Membership to Premier Martial Arts
$35

Starting bid

1 VIP Membership to Premier Martial Arts, including 2 private lessons, 1 month of classes, and a PMA uniform, valued at $165!

#18 Crochet Ballerina item
#18 Crochet Ballerina
$12

Starting bid

A crocheted ballerina from Yarn & Fabric Creations, valued at $25

#19 Abstract Painting item
#19 Abstract Painting
$40

Starting bid

Abstract painting by Dawn Wagner from 1533 Designs, valued at 80.

#20 Dog Boarding & Daycare item
#20 Dog Boarding & Daycare
$75

Starting bid

Gift card for dog boarding and doggy daycare from Home Sweet Home Dog Resort, valued at $150.

#21 Round of Golf for 4 item
#21 Round of Golf for 4
$220

Starting bid

A round of golf for 4, including carts from The Jayhawk Club, valued at $440.

#22 Skin Care Package item
#22 Skin Care Package
$65

Starting bid

Skin Care Package - Custom Facial & choice of Lip of Brow Wax from Body Specific, valued at $125

#23 Haircut & Color item
#23 Haircut & Color
$95

Starting bid

Haircut & Color from Images Salon and Day Spa, valued at $185.

#24 Standard 21 or 28 day Process Detox/Purify item
#24 Standard 21 or 28 day Process Detox/Purify
$200

Starting bid

Choice of a 21 or 28 Day Standard Process Detox/Purify as well as 2 Detox Footbath sessions to help meet your New Year goals. Also includes a complimentary consultation with Dr. Cheyanne to help determine which options best fit you and your goals. From Core Chiropractic, valued at $400.

#25 14K Baroque Pearl Earrings item
#25 14K Baroque Pearl Earrings
$130

Starting bid

14K Baroque Pearl Earrings from Ellen Chindamo, valued at $255.

#26 1 Hour Therapeutic Massage item
#26 1 Hour Therapeutic Massage
$45

Starting bid

1 hour therapeutic massage with Katie Hastings Lewis, valued at $85.

#27 Wheel Alignment item
#27 Wheel Alignment
$65

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for an alignment from JS Tire, valued at $129.99. Excludes 3/4 and 1 ton trucks.

#28 Oil Change & Tire Rotation item
#28 Oil Change & Tire Rotation
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate for oil change and tire rotation with JS Tire, valued at $95.99. Excludes diesel and dually trucks.

#29 Custom Handcrafted Wine Rack item
#29 Custom Handcrafted Wine Rack
$250

Starting bid

Custom handcrafted wine rack made by a veteran-owned small business. Built without CNC machines using Kansas-harvested birch wood. Extremely limited—only four made. Includes a variety of wine and glasses. From K&M Designs, Kansas, valued at $500.

#30 7 Pairs of Earrings & 2 necklaces item
#30 7 Pairs of Earrings & 2 necklaces
$20

Starting bid

Seven pairs of earrings and two necklaces from Oceanside Leather Kreations, valued at $40

#31 Hair Cut item
#31 Hair Cut
$22

Starting bid

Hair cut from Salon 741, valued at $45

#32 Hair Care Products item
#32 Hair Care Products
$35

Starting bid

Hair care products from Salon 741, valued at $70

#33 Cold Brew Growler item
#33 Cold Brew Growler
$12

Starting bid

Cold Brew Growler from Uplift Coffee, valued at $25

#34 Set of 3 Books item
#34 Set of 3 Books
$32

Starting bid

Set of three books that include"African Art Now", "Out of Many, One", "Portraits of Courage" from Third Plant, valued at $64

#35 Eyelash Extensions item
#35 Eyelash Extensions
$125

Starting bid

Full set of Eyelash Extensions from The Studio, valued at $250

#36 Hair Cut item
#36 Hair Cut
$30

Starting bid

Hair cut at The Studio, valued at $60

#37 Black Decor Mobile item
#37 Black Decor Mobile
$15

Starting bid

A chic black decor mobile from Third Planet, valued at $35

#38 Star Decor Mobile item
#38 Star Decor Mobile
$21

Starting bid

A chic star decor mobile from Third Planet, valued at $42

#39 Rectangle Decor Mobile item
#39 Rectangle Decor Mobile
$20

Starting bid

A Chic Rectangle decor mobile, from Third Planet, valued at $37

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