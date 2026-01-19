DAISY Studios Inc's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A Candle making class with Waxman Candles, valued at $110!
Starting bid
A $100 gift card to Global Cafe
Starting bid
A 60 minute massage gift card with Santosha Massage, valued at $80
Starting bid
A full window tint from Evelin's Auto Care, valued at $400. Includes both sides and rear - upgrade options available.
Starting bid
A crocheted ballerina from Yarn & Fabric Creations, valued at $25
Starting bid
Dance mom's gift basket with lots of bling items, valued at $150 from Backwoods Boutique
Starting bid
A gift certificate for esthetics or nail services with Victoria's Beauty Salon & Skin at Salon 708, valued at $48.
Starting bid
A gift certificate for esthetics or nail services with Victoria's Beauty Salon & Skin at Salon 708, valued at $48.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 1 hour massage with Flourish Therapeutics, valued at $90.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 1 hour massage with Flourish Therapeutics, valued at $90.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Eyebrow Tint with Flourish Therapeutics, valued at $15.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Eyebrow Tint with Flourish Therapeutics, valued at $15.
Starting bid
$20 of cosmetics and/or accessories from C&C Clothing
Starting bid
Flower painting by Dawn Wagner from 1533 designs, valued at $250
Starting bid
Professional Custom invitation design from KD Love, valued at $150.
Starting bid
1.5 hour ninja birthday party with Premier Marital Arts, valued at $299.
Starting bid
1 VIP Membership to Premier Martial Arts, including 2 private lessons, 1 month of classes, and a PMA uniform, valued at $165!
Starting bid
A crocheted ballerina from Yarn & Fabric Creations, valued at $25
Starting bid
Abstract painting by Dawn Wagner from 1533 Designs, valued at 80.
Starting bid
Gift card for dog boarding and doggy daycare from Home Sweet Home Dog Resort, valued at $150.
Starting bid
A round of golf for 4, including carts from The Jayhawk Club, valued at $440.
Starting bid
Skin Care Package - Custom Facial & choice of Lip of Brow Wax from Body Specific, valued at $125
Starting bid
Haircut & Color from Images Salon and Day Spa, valued at $185.
Starting bid
Choice of a 21 or 28 Day Standard Process Detox/Purify as well as 2 Detox Footbath sessions to help meet your New Year goals. Also includes a complimentary consultation with Dr. Cheyanne to help determine which options best fit you and your goals. From Core Chiropractic, valued at $400.
Starting bid
14K Baroque Pearl Earrings from Ellen Chindamo, valued at $255.
Starting bid
1 hour therapeutic massage with Katie Hastings Lewis, valued at $85.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for an alignment from JS Tire, valued at $129.99. Excludes 3/4 and 1 ton trucks.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for oil change and tire rotation with JS Tire, valued at $95.99. Excludes diesel and dually trucks.
Starting bid
Custom handcrafted wine rack made by a veteran-owned small business. Built without CNC machines using Kansas-harvested birch wood. Extremely limited—only four made. Includes a variety of wine and glasses. From K&M Designs, Kansas, valued at $500.
Starting bid
Seven pairs of earrings and two necklaces from Oceanside Leather Kreations, valued at $40
Starting bid
Hair cut from Salon 741, valued at $45
Starting bid
Hair care products from Salon 741, valued at $70
Starting bid
Cold Brew Growler from Uplift Coffee, valued at $25
Starting bid
Set of three books that include"African Art Now", "Out of Many, One", "Portraits of Courage" from Third Plant, valued at $64
Starting bid
Full set of Eyelash Extensions from The Studio, valued at $250
Starting bid
Hair cut at The Studio, valued at $60
Starting bid
A chic black decor mobile from Third Planet, valued at $35
Starting bid
A chic star decor mobile from Third Planet, valued at $42
Starting bid
A Chic Rectangle decor mobile, from Third Planet, valued at $37
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