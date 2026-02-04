New this year! Enter the Ultimate Style & Shopping Raffle Bundle for just $40 per raffle ticket and elevate your look from head to toe—one lucky winner takes it all. You could win a custom color analysis ($345 value) by House of Colour, a 6-hour personal style edit ($372 value) with Sara Darst Personal Stylist, and full cut & color ($330 value) with Salon Sidera, and a headshot session ($325 ++ value) with Block Portrait Studios. Total prize package valued at over $1,300!