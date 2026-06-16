In the foreground, a flyer advertises a bean bag fundraiser with sponsorship levels, while the background shows a grassy outdoor event with bean bag boards and tents.
NAWIC Dakota Prairies Chapter 394

Hosted by

NAWIC Dakota Prairies Chapter 394

About this event

Dakota Prairies Bean Bag FUNdraiser Sponsorships

106 Main St

Henry, SD 57243, USA

Gold Sponsorship
$500

Gold Sponsor $500


2 Team Registrations in Tournament


Prime Logo placement on event advertising and event flyer

Radio shout out

Personalized recognition on social media

Logo featured on platforms.

Verbal Recognition day of event. Sponsor supplied grab bag items




Silver Sponsorship
$250

Silver $250


1 Team Registration


Logo placement on event advertising and event flyer

Radio shout out

Recognition on social media

Logo featured on all platforms.

Verbal Recognition day of event.

Sponsor supplied grab bag items





Bronze Sponsorship
$100

Bronze $100


Logo on event flyer

Recognition and logo featured on social media

Verbal Recognition day of event.

Add a donation for NAWIC Dakota Prairies Chapter 394

$

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