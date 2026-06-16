Dakota Prairies Bean Bag FUNdraiser Sponsorships

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About this event
Gold Sponsor $500
2 Team Registrations in Tournament
Prime Logo placement on event advertising and event flyer
Radio shout out
Personalized recognition on social media
Logo featured on platforms.
Verbal Recognition day of event. Sponsor supplied grab bag items
Silver $250
1 Team Registration
Logo placement on event advertising and event flyer
Radio shout out
Recognition on social media
Logo featured on all platforms.
Verbal Recognition day of event.
Sponsor supplied grab bag items
Bronze $100
Logo on event flyer
Recognition and logo featured on social media
Verbal Recognition day of event.
$
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