Dakota Stars 7v7 Spring/Summer Season

Dakota Stars Boys 7v7 Football – Spring Season

Grades 3rd – 8th

Get ready for a fast, competitive, and high‑energy spring season with Dakota Stars 7v7 Football! Designed for boys in 3rd–8th grade, our program builds sharp skills, strong confidence, and a true love for the game. Whether your athlete is new to football or already a playmaker, this season offers the perfect mix of development and fun.

Players will learn route running, defensive technique, footwork, teamwork, and game IQ — all in a positive, uplifting environment led by coaches who believe in effort, growth, and sportsmanship. With fast-paced practices and exciting weekly matchups, athletes get plenty of reps, real competition, and opportunities to shine.

Join us this spring for a season full of speed, skill, teamwork, and unforgettable moments. Dakota Stars is where young athletes grow, compete, and become leaders on and off the field.







