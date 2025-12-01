Dakota Stars 7v7 Spring/Summer Season

Hosted by
Dakota Stars Boys 7v7 Football – Spring Season
Grades 3rd – 8th
Get ready for a fast, competitive, and high‑energy spring season with Dakota Stars 7v7 Football! Designed for boys in 3rd–8th grade, our program builds sharp skills, strong confidence, and a true love for the game. Whether your athlete is new to football or already a playmaker, this season offers the perfect mix of development and fun.
Players will learn route running, defensive technique, footwork, teamwork, and game IQ — all in a positive, uplifting environment led by coaches who believe in effort, growth, and sportsmanship. With fast-paced practices and exciting weekly matchups, athletes get plenty of reps, real competition, and opportunities to shine.
Join us this spring for a season full of speed, skill, teamwork, and unforgettable moments. Dakota Stars is where young athletes grow, compete, and become leaders on and off the field.
Dakota Stars Girls Flag Football – Spring Season
Grades 3rd – 8th
Get ready for a season full of confidence, teamwork, and fast‑paced fun! Dakota Stars Girls Flag Football is designed to empower young athletes of all skill levels — from first‑time players to returning competitors who love the game. Our spring program focuses on building strong fundamentals, developing leadership, and creating a supportive environment where every girl gets to shine.
Athletes will learn essential skills like route running, defense, footwork, and game strategy, all while building friendships and having a blast. With positive coaching, high‑energy practices, and a culture rooted in encouragement and effort, your athlete will grow both on and off the field.
Join us this spring for a season of fun, competition, and unstoppable girl power. Let’s build confidence, celebrate teamwork, and create memories that last long after the final whistle.
