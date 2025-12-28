Offered by

Dallas Bar Association Family Law Section

About this shop

Dallas Bar Association Family Law Section Sponsorships

Lunch Sponsor (one available)
$5,000

• Recognition on all PR Materials

• Custom Sponsorship Sign

• Premium Sponsorship Table in Lobby

• Introduction at the Event from the Host

• May place advertisement / item in gift bags

Happy Hour Sponsor (one available)
$5,000

• Recognition on all PR Materials

• Custom Sponsorship Sign

• Premium Sponsorship Table in Lobby

• Introduction at the Event from the Host

• May place advertisement / item in the Gift Bag

Photo Sponsor (one available)
$3,500

• Recognition on all PR Materials

• Custom Sponsorship Sign

• Premium Sponsorship Table in Lobby

• Introduction at the Event from the Host

• May place advertisement / item in gift bags

Breakfast/Coffee Sponsor (one available)
$3,500

• Recognition on all PR Materials

• Custom Sponsorship Sign

• Premium Sponsorship Table in Lobby

• Recognition at the Event from the Host

• May place advertisement / item in the Gift Bag

Bag Sponsor
$3,500

• Recognition on all PR Materials

• May place advertisement / item in gift bags

• Logo on all bags given to each attendant

Valet Sponsor
$3,500

• Recognition on all PR Materials

• Custom Sponsorship Sign

• Recognition at the Event from the Host

• May place advertisement / item in the Gift Bag

Snack Sponsor (one available)
$3,500
  • Recognition on all PR Materials
  • Custom Sponsorship Sign
  • Premium Sponsorship Table in Lobby
  • Recognition at the Event from the Host
  • May place advertisement / item in the Gift Bag


Flash Drive Sponsor (one available)
$3,000

• Recognition on all PR Materials

• May place advertisement / item in gift bags

• Logo on all flash drives to each attendant

Beverage Table Sponsor (one available)
$2,500

• Recognition on all PR Materials

• Custom Sponsorship Sign

• Recognition at the Event from the Host

• May place advertisement / item in gift bags

Wi-fi Sponsor (one available)
$2,500

Recognition on all PR Materials

• Custom Sponsorship Sign

• Recognition at the Event from the Host

• May place advertisement / item in the Gift Bag

Table Decorations (one available)
$1,500

• Recognition on all PR Materials

• May place advertisement / item in the Gift Bag

Decorations Sponsor
$1,000

• Recognition on all PR Materials

• May place advertisement / item in gift bags


Vendor Table Only
$500

• a Vendor table in the lobby (as available)

• May place advertisement / item in the Gift Bag

• Includes lunch for up to 2 Vendor reps

(additional representatives will cost $50 each)

