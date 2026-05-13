Offered by

Dallas Dressage Club

Dallas Dressage Club Sponsorship & Advertising

Title
$1,000

Title Sponsorship of 1 Show

Premium Booth & Exhibit Space

Full Page Ad in Prize List & Program

Full Page Ad in Newsletters

Banner at all Shows & Events

Award Sponsor of 1 Level or Division

Naming Rights to a Year End Award

Sponsorship Announcement at Shows

Recognition at Awards Gala

0
Platinum
$500

Full Page Ad in Prize List & Program

Full Page Ad in Newsletters

Banner at Shows & Events

Naming Rights to an Award

Sponsorship Announcement at Shows

0
Gold
$350

Full Page Ad in Prize List & Program

Full Page Ad in Newsletters

Banner at Shows & Events

Sponsorship Announcement at Shows

0
Silver
$250

Half Page Ad in Prize List & Program

Listing in Newsletters

Banner at Shows & Events

Sponsorship Announcement at Shows

0
Bronze
$200

Quarter Page Ad in Prize List & Programs

Listing in Newsletters

Banner at Shows & Events

Sponsorship Announcement at Shows

0
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