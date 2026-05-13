Dallas Dressage Club Sponsorship & Advertising

Title Sponsorship of 1 Show
Premium Booth & Exhibit Space
Full Page Ad in Prize List & Program
Full Page Ad in Newsletters
Banner at all Shows & Events
Award Sponsor of 1 Level or Division
Naming Rights to a Year End Award
Sponsorship Announcement at Shows
Recognition at Awards Gala
Full Page Ad in Prize List & Program
Full Page Ad in Newsletters
Banner at Shows & Events
Naming Rights to an Award
Sponsorship Announcement at Shows
Full Page Ad in Prize List & Program
Full Page Ad in Newsletters
Banner at Shows & Events
Sponsorship Announcement at Shows
Half Page Ad in Prize List & Program
Listing in Newsletters
Banner at Shows & Events
Sponsorship Announcement at Shows
Quarter Page Ad in Prize List & Programs
Listing in Newsletters
Banner at Shows & Events
Sponsorship Announcement at Shows
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