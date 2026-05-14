Dallas Founder Lions Club

Hosted by

Dallas Founder Lions Club

About this event

Dallas Founder Lions Legacy Dinner: Installation, Awards and Celebration

Blue Mesa Grill

14866 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX 75254, USA

Regular Dinner TIcket
$35

Includes admission to the Dallas Founder Lions Legacy Dinner and a fajita grill buffet with chicken and steak fajitas, lemonade, passionfruit iced tea, and dessert. Grilled vegetable fajitas are available upon request.

Supporter Sponsor
$100

Includes one dinner ticket, recognition on event signage, and verbal recognition during the event program.

Friend of the Club Sponsor
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two dinner tickets, recognition on event signage, recognition in advance event promotions, and verbal recognition during the event program.

Community Champion Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes four dinner tickets, recognition on event signage, recognition in advance event promotions, and verbal recognition during the event program.

110th Year Legacy Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes six dinner tickets, featured recognition on event signage, recognition in advance event promotions, and special verbal recognition during the event program.

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