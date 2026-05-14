Dallas Founder Lions Legacy Dinner: Installation, Awards and Celebration

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About this event
14866 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX 75254, USA
Includes admission to the Dallas Founder Lions Legacy Dinner and a fajita grill buffet with chicken and steak fajitas, lemonade, passionfruit iced tea, and dessert. Grilled vegetable fajitas are available upon request.
Includes one dinner ticket, recognition on event signage, and verbal recognition during the event program.
Includes two dinner tickets, recognition on event signage, recognition in advance event promotions, and verbal recognition during the event program.
Includes four dinner tickets, recognition on event signage, recognition in advance event promotions, and verbal recognition during the event program.
Includes six dinner tickets, featured recognition on event signage, recognition in advance event promotions, and special verbal recognition during the event program.
$
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