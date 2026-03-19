Dallas In-Person Connect Event 3.19.26

Keynote Speaker: Karen Covell

Founder, Film /TV Producer, Author, Speaker

The Entertainment Industry Is One of the World's Most Influential Mission Fields.

Karen Covell is the Founding Director of the Hollywood Prayer Network and an international speaker, author, and producer with a passion for helping believers impact culture through prayer and storytelling. With extensive experience producing television specials, documentaries, and children's programming, Karen encourages Christians to see the entertainment industry as one of the world's most influential mission fields. Her heart is to inspire media professionals and creatives to use their gifts to make an eternal difference through faith-driven storytelling.