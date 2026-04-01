Dallas Indian Mission United Methodist Church's Silent Auction 2026

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Cherokee Women's Teardress size XL , fits 5'10 length
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Beaded Belt XL-2XL size, Beaded Otter Trail 5ft length, Beaded Bag 3ft long, Wooden mirror
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Vintage Blue shawl w/pink & gold fringe w/extra ties
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Vintage Embroidered women's shawl mauve/burgundy with white fringe
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Vintage Women's white shawl with an eagle painting by Bob Hooks w/ white fringe
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print of Painting by Artist Tiller Wesley #173 of 999; 1987 30in x 38in
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Print by Artist T. Wesley Blue and Red Pendleton w/ headdress; 1987 15in x 18in
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Native American Heritage Month -November Poster
32X20
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Print of Painting by Artist Tiller Wesley (Muscogee/Creek Tribe) 20in x 24in
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Unframed Print by Artist Arnulfo Perta 16in x 20in
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Print is from the Pena Yaqui Tribe of Arizona Gallery
12in x 15in
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Print by Artist Tiller Wesley (Muscogee/Creek Tribe) called " Women In Buckskin" 15in x 18in
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This is a print from an unknown artist called" Man & Wife" Wedding Day 20in x 24in
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Herd of Buffalo print by unknown artist 11in x 14in
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Acrylic Painting by Ryan Burr; 1996 (Mandan Hidatsu Tribes) 18in x 24in
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Postcard size framed print from unknown artist
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Print by Tiller Wesley #287 of #850 called "Encampment by the River 24in x 30in
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Pendleton blanket from the Legendary Collection called" Center of Creation"
64"X80"
Pure Virgin wool/ cotton
Made in USA
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Longchamp Crystal D. Arques from France 6 Glasses 24oz. ea.
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Sand Art titled "Healing God by Karin Pete
6.5 x 11.5
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Sand Art Man with Wheat, Feathers turquoise and White
12 x 12
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Sand Art "Night Chants Man" by Yazzie
12 x 12 in
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Sand Art Man in Circle of Feathers
12 x 12 in
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Print of St. Joseph's Mission
7.5 x 4.5 in.
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Large MJ Shirley Vase with Kokopelli images
black, greens, and blues
7in. x 8in. x 23 in.
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Medium MNJ Shirley vase with small opening green white
5 x 5 x 14 in
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J Johnson Navajo small vase
4 x 3.5 x 23
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2 Turtles by MNJ Shirley
3 x 2 x 1 in.
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Woven Basket black, white, red
9 in wide
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J Spencer long neck vases (2)
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White Pouring pitcher UTE Mountain white with Black design7 x 6.5 x 19.5
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Johnson Navajo Jug vase with 2 handles
Canteen like
7.5 x 7 in.
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Drinking vase 2 openings
JS "99" Dine
5x5x17 in.
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MNJ Shirley medium vase with large opening
5x5x13 in.
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