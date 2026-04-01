Hosted by

Dallas Indian UMC

About this event

Sales closed

Dallas Indian Mission United Methodist Church's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

1203 Hollywood Ave, Dallas, TX 75208, USA

Beaded Gourd item
Beaded Gourd
$75

Starting bid

Vintage Cherokee Women's Tear dress item
Vintage Cherokee Women's Tear dress
$100

Starting bid

Cherokee Women's Teardress size XL , fits 5'10 length

Regalia item
Regalia item
Regalia item
Regalia
$700

Starting bid

Beaded Belt XL-2XL size, Beaded Otter Trail 5ft length, Beaded Bag 3ft long, Wooden mirror

Women's Shawl item
Women's Shawl
$50

Starting bid

Vintage Blue shawl w/pink & gold fringe w/extra ties

Embroidered Women's Shawl item
Embroidered Women's Shawl
$75

Starting bid

Vintage Embroidered women's shawl mauve/burgundy with white fringe

Women's Shawl w/ Painted Eagle by Bob Hooks item
Women's Shawl w/ Painted Eagle by Bob Hooks
$75

Starting bid

Vintage Women's white shawl with an eagle painting by Bob Hooks w/ white fringe

"As Time Passes" Painting item
"As Time Passes" Painting
$50

Starting bid

print of Painting by Artist Tiller Wesley #173 of 999; 1987 30in x 38in

Pendleton w/ Headdress Painting item
Pendleton w/ Headdress Painting
$50

Starting bid

Print by Artist T. Wesley Blue and Red Pendleton w/ headdress; 1987 15in x 18in

" Our Land Our Past Our Future" item
" Our Land Our Past Our Future"
$40

Starting bid

Native American Heritage Month -November Poster

32X20

" Ready and Waiting" item
" Ready and Waiting"
$50

Starting bid

Print of Painting by Artist Tiller Wesley (Muscogee/Creek Tribe) 20in x 24in

"Soldier In Distress" item
"Soldier In Distress"
$40

Starting bid

Unframed Print by Artist Arnulfo Perta 16in x 20in

Pena Yaqui Tribe Print item
Pena Yaqui Tribe Print
$40

Starting bid

Print is from the Pena Yaqui Tribe of Arizona Gallery

12in x 15in

"Women In Buckskin" item
"Women In Buckskin"
$50

Starting bid

Print by Artist Tiller Wesley (Muscogee/Creek Tribe) called " Women In Buckskin" 15in x 18in

"Man & Wife" item
"Man & Wife"
$40

Starting bid

This is a print from an unknown artist called" Man & Wife" Wedding Day 20in x 24in

Herd of Buffalo item
Herd of Buffalo
$40

Starting bid

Herd of Buffalo print by unknown artist 11in x 14in

"Eagle Wind" item
"Eagle Wind"
$50

Starting bid

Acrylic Painting by Ryan Burr; 1996 (Mandan Hidatsu Tribes) 18in x 24in

"Winter Night" item
"Winter Night"
$50

Starting bid

Postcard size framed print from unknown artist

"Encampment by the River" item
"Encampment by the River"
$40

Starting bid

Print by Tiller Wesley #287 of #850 called "Encampment by the River 24in x 30in

"Center of Creation" item
"Center of Creation" item
"Center of Creation"
$175

Starting bid

Pendleton blanket from the Legendary Collection called" Center of Creation"

64"X80"

Pure Virgin wool/ cotton

Made in USA

Crystal glass item
Crystal glass item
Crystal glass
$50

Starting bid

Longchamp Crystal D. Arques from France 6 Glasses 24oz. ea.

"Healing God" item
"Healing God" item
"Healing God"
$50

Starting bid

Sand Art titled "Healing God by Karin Pete

6.5 x 11.5

Sand Art Man with Wheat, feathers item
Sand Art Man with Wheat, feathers
$40

Starting bid

Sand Art Man with Wheat, Feathers turquoise and White

12 x 12

"Night Chants Man" item
"Night Chants Man" item
"Night Chants Man"
$40

Starting bid

Sand Art "Night Chants Man" by Yazzie

12 x 12 in

Sand Art Man in Circle of Feathers item
Sand Art Man in Circle of Feathers
$50

Starting bid

Sand Art Man in Circle of Feathers

12 x 12 in

Print St. Joseph Mission item
Print St. Joseph Mission
$40

Starting bid

Print of St. Joseph's Mission

7.5 x 4.5 in.

Lg MJ Shirley Vase w/ Kokopelli images item
Lg MJ Shirley Vase w/ Kokopelli images item
Lg MJ Shirley Vase w/ Kokopelli images
$40

Starting bid

Large MJ Shirley Vase with Kokopelli images

black, greens, and blues

7in. x 8in. x 23 in.

Medium MNJ Shirley vase with small opening item
Medium MNJ Shirley vase with small opening item
Medium MNJ Shirley vase with small opening
$30

Starting bid

Medium MNJ Shirley vase with small opening green white

5 x 5 x 14 in

J Johnson Navajo vase item
J Johnson Navajo vase item
J Johnson Navajo vase
$25

Starting bid

J Johnson Navajo small vase

4 x 3.5 x 23

2 Turtles by MNJ Shirley item
2 Turtles by MNJ Shirley item
2 Turtles by MNJ Shirley
$20

Starting bid

2 Turtles by MNJ Shirley

3 x 2 x 1 in.

Woven Basket black,white,red item
Woven Basket black,white,red item
Woven Basket black,white,red
$25

Starting bid

Woven Basket black, white, red

9 in wide

J Spencer Long neck vases (2) item
J Spencer Long neck vases (2) item
J Spencer Long neck vases (2)
$40

Starting bid

J Spencer long neck vases (2)

White pouring pitcher Ute Mountain item
White pouring pitcher Ute Mountain item
White pouring pitcher Ute Mountain
$35

Starting bid

White Pouring pitcher UTE Mountain white with Black design7 x 6.5 x 19.5

Johnson Navajo Jug vase with 2 handles item
Johnson Navajo Jug vase with 2 handles item
Johnson Navajo Jug vase with 2 handles
$35

Starting bid

Johnson Navajo Jug vase with 2 handles

Canteen like

7.5 x 7 in.

Drinking vase 2 openings item
Drinking vase 2 openings item
Drinking vase 2 openings
$30

Starting bid

Drinking vase 2 openings

JS "99" Dine

5x5x17 in.

Medium MNJ vase with large opening item
Medium MNJ vase with large opening item
Medium MNJ vase with large opening
$40

Starting bid

MNJ Shirley medium vase with large opening

5x5x13 in.

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