Universal Peace Foundation Of North America

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Universal Peace Foundation Of North America

About this shop

Dallas-Intensive Kundalini Meditation Retreat with Gurumahan

Intensive Kundalini Meditation Retreat-Dallas item
Intensive Kundalini Meditation Retreat-Dallas
$150

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KEY Level 3

Friday, May 15 – 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Saturday, May 16 – 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Sunday, May 17 – 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM


𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞: Completed KEY Level 2


Venue: 19111 Dallas Pkwy

Dallas, TX 75287

United States


Join our 3-day program for inner awakening, meditation, and energy activation, Guided by Gurumahan,


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