Dallas Lambda's Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

8204 Elmbrook Dr #196, Dallas, TX 75247, USA

Chandelier item
Chandelier
$15

Bring timeless style and sophistication into your home with this beautifully designed gold lantern chandelier. Featuring a classic geometric frame with graceful curves, this fixture offers both modern elegance and vintage charm. Designed to hold multiple lights, it creates a warm and inviting ambiance—perfect for entryways, dining rooms, or living spaces.


  • Finish: Brushed gold
  • Design: Open lantern with intricate circular detailing
  • Lighting: Holds up to 4 bulbs (not included)
  • Condition: Excellent, never installed
  • Dimensions: Approx. 20” W x 28” H (estimate)



A true statement piece that blends seamlessly with traditional, transitional, or contemporary interiors. Don’t miss the chance to elevate your space with this stunning chandelier!


Arch painting item
Arch painting
$15

Arch photo

3 large collage art works item
3 large collage art works
$20

3 large collage artworks

Dancer poster item
Dancer poster
$1

dancer poster

Dallas landscape item
Dallas landscape
$15

Dallas landscape

Summer breeze item
Summer breeze
$15

summer breeze painting

Gallen Rowell item
Gallen Rowell
$10

horses painting

Blue opalized ring item
Blue opalized ring
$50

ring

Blue stone ring item
Blue stone ring
$50

ring

Silver pendant item
Silver pendant
$50

silver pendant

