Dallas Oilers Winter Basketball League 2026

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About the memberships
No expiration
Age 4
Players will remain on the same level they were on during the football season, unless they have a July birthday.
All fees must be paid in full by as soon as possible.
No Refunds No Exceptions
No expiration
Age 5
Players will remain on the same level they were on during the football season, unless they have a July birthday.
All fees must be paid in full by as soon as possible.
No Refunds No Exceptions
No expiration
Ages 5 and 6
Players will remain on the same level they were on during the football season, unless they have a July birthday.
All fees must be paid in full by as soon as possible.
No Refunds No Exceptions
No expiration
Ages 7 and 8
Players will remain on the same level they were on during the football season, unless they have a July birthday.
All fees must be paid in full by as soon as possible.
No Refunds No Exceptions
No expiration
Ages 9 and 10
Players will remain on the same level they were on during the football season, unless they have a July birthday.
All fees must be paid in full by as soon as possible.
No Refunds No Exceptions
No expiration
Ages 11 and 12
Players will remain on the same level they were on during the football season, unless they have a July birthday.
All fees must be paid in full by as soon as possible.
No Refunds No Exceptions
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