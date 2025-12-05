Actively Reviving Communities

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Actively Reviving Communities

About the memberships

Dallas Oilers Winter Basketball League 2026

4u Basketball
$100

No expiration

Age 4


Players will remain on the same level they were on during the football season, unless they have a July birthday.


All fees must be paid in full by as soon as possible.


No Refunds No Exceptions 

5u Basketball
$100

No expiration

Age 5


Players will remain on the same level they were on during the football season, unless they have a July birthday.


All fees must be paid in full by as soon as possible.


No Refunds No Exceptions 



6u Basketball
$100

No expiration

Ages 5 and 6


Players will remain on the same level they were on during the football season, unless they have a July birthday.


All fees must be paid in full by as soon as possible.


No Refunds No Exceptions 

8u Basketball
$100

No expiration

Ages 7 and 8


Players will remain on the same level they were on during the football season, unless they have a July birthday.


All fees must be paid in full by as soon as possible.


No Refunds No Exceptions 

10u Basketball
$100

No expiration

Ages 9 and 10


Players will remain on the same level they were on during the football season, unless they have a July birthday.


All fees must be paid in full by as soon as possible.


No Refunds No Exceptions 

12u Basketball
$100

No expiration

Ages 11 and 12


Players will remain on the same level they were on during the football season, unless they have a July birthday.


All fees must be paid in full by as soon as possible.


No Refunds No Exceptions 

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