Dallas Plantcon 2025 Silent Auction

Estimated Retail value- $45





Nepenthes ‘Lady Luck’ is a beautiful hybrid selected as the best plant from thousands in the Borneo Exotics. It’s a cross between a red Nepenthes ampullaria and Nepenthes ventricosa. This plant is amazingly vigorous and can be grown in conditions from lowland to highland tropical. It would make an excellent windowsill or terrarium plant. Planted in a Dragon planter