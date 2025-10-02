Dallas Plantcon 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Estimated Retail Value: $35
Handmade wooden plant propagation station with a large glass vase.
Estimated Retail value- $25
Handmade in Texas, made with 100% recycled cotton and upcycled beads, available in 7 beautiful colors
Estimated retail value. $25
Pot, sage bundle, plant stake and hand stake! Cute way to store your sage bundle when your done burning it!
Estimated Retail value- $15
Travel size coloring book featuring 24 plant illustrations!
Estimated Retail value- $50
Handmade unique shaped terracotta planter
Estimated Retail value- $45
Nepenthes ‘Lady Luck’ is a beautiful hybrid selected as the best plant from thousands in the Borneo Exotics. It’s a cross between a red Nepenthes ampullaria and Nepenthes ventricosa. This plant is amazingly vigorous and can be grown in conditions from lowland to highland tropical. It would make an excellent windowsill or terrarium plant. Planted in a Dragon planter
Estimated Retail value- $45
plant found in South Africa Africa that is spectacular and one of a kind
Estimated Retail value- $35
Pothos hanging plant.
Estimated Retail value- $80
Medium size leaves strappy plant from the Morona region
Estimated Retail value- $20
Classy Rabbit Potting Soil Mix.
Estimated Retail value- $40
10.5 Mexican Coconut Geode - Hand Cut and Polished by Silverpick Rock Shop
Estimated Retail value- $40
Hanging barrel cactus disco ball planter and plant mama plant outfit for cactus.
Estimated Retail value- $35
Crested cactus with white, furry spines that resembles a brain.
Estimated Retail value- $10
With Love Bundle : shirt, pen, necklace, bracelet, and sticker.
Estimated Retail value- $25
Philo Brandi with climbing plank.
Estimated Retail value- $5
Philo Crocodile
Estimated Retail value- $54
Winnie the Pooh inspired hunny pot design
5” Planter with Built-in drip tray for easy watering
3D printed to order in the USA from eco-friendly PLA
Estimated Retail value- $68
Plantbased + Nontoxic Room + linen Mist, Aluminum + baking soda free full body deodorant & pH Balanced Body Wash Bar
Estimated retail value- $20
Made with the Carolina reaper pepper savory and hot
Estimated Retail value- $15
3d print of skull Trellis
Estimated Retail value- $25.00
Mini succulent box with pot and hat
Estimated Retail value- $25.00
Estimated Retail value- $50.00
Rare Variegated Plumeria with pink leaf variegation
Estimated Retail value- $30.
Rare Variegated Plumeria with pink leaf variegation
Estimated Retail value- $55.00
Wooden flame treated owl house. Vented for air flow. Includes screws and nesting material
Estimated Retail value- $25.00
Small wooden pollinator house for solitary bees, butterflies, moth, ladybugs, and other beneficial insects
BiOrb created by Creative Collective Kossi (k_wossie)
BiOrb created by Creative Collective Britt (botanicallybe)
BiOrb created by Creative Collective Paige. (blossomeffect_)
BiOrb created by Creative Collective Fidel. (thepondon)
BiOrb created by Creative Collective Fidel. (rocco.elliot_music)
Estimated retail value- $56
Soil Bundle includes- All purpose potting soil, Orchid and outdoor tropicals, Cactus soil & biochar blast
Estimated retail value- $56
