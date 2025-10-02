eventClosed

Dallas Plantcon 2025 Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

2200 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA

Propagation station & Monstera Thai Constellation cutting item
Propagation station & Monstera Thai Constellation cutting
$8.75

Estimated Retail Value: $35


Handmade wooden plant propagation station with a large glass vase.

Vintage-style Handwoven Macrame Plant Hanger with beads item
Vintage-style Handwoven Macrame Plant Hanger with beads
$6.25

Estimated Retail value- $25


Handmade in Texas, made with 100% recycled cotton and upcycled beads, available in 7 beautiful colors

Moon pot, sage and plant stake bundle! item
Moon pot, sage and plant stake bundle!
$6.25

Estimated retail value. $25


Pot, sage bundle, plant stake and hand stake! Cute way to store your sage bundle when your done burning it!



Mini coloring book plants edition item
Mini coloring book plants edition
$3.75

Estimated Retail value- $15


Travel size coloring book featuring 24 plant illustrations!

Terracotta hanging planter item
Terracotta hanging planter
$12.50

Estimated Retail value- $50


Handmade unique shaped terracotta planter

Nepenthes Lady Luck in dragon planter item
Nepenthes Lady Luck in dragon planter
$11.25

Estimated Retail value- $45


Nepenthes ‘Lady Luck’ is a beautiful hybrid selected as the best plant from thousands in the Borneo Exotics. It’s a cross between a red Nepenthes ampullaria and Nepenthes ventricosa. This plant is amazingly vigorous and can be grown in conditions from lowland to highland tropical. It would make an excellent windowsill or terrarium plant. Planted in a Dragon planter

Tree like plant item
Tree like plant
$11.25

Estimated Retail value- $45


plant found in South Africa Africa that is spectacular and one of a kind

Cebu Blue Pothos item
Cebu Blue Pothos
$8.75

Estimated Retail value- $35


Pothos hanging plant.

Anthurium Morona item
Anthurium Morona
$20

Estimated Retail value- $80


Medium size leaves strappy plant from the Morona region


Potting Mix item
Potting Mix
$5

Estimated Retail value- $20


Classy Rabbit Potting Soil Mix.

Coconut Geode item
Coconut Geode
$10

Estimated Retail value- $40


10.5 Mexican Coconut Geode - Hand Cut and Polished by Silverpick Rock Shop

Disco cactus with plant mama pack item
Disco cactus with plant mama pack
$10

Estimated Retail value- $40


Hanging barrel cactus disco ball planter and plant mama plant outfit for cactus.

Lobivia aurea ssp. quinesensis crest item
Lobivia aurea ssp. quinesensis crest
$8.75

Estimated Retail value- $35


Crested cactus with white, furry spines that resembles a brain.


With Love Bundle item
With Love Bundle
$2.50

Estimated Retail value- $10


With Love Bundle : shirt, pen, necklace, bracelet, and sticker.


Philodendron Brandtianum item
Philodendron Brandtianum
$6.25

Estimated Retail value- $25


Philo Brandi with climbing plank.


Philodendron Crocodile (Lemon Lime) item
Philodendron Crocodile (Lemon Lime)
$7

Estimated Retail value- $5


Philo Crocodile


3d Printed Hunny Pot item
3d Printed Hunny Pot
$13.50

Estimated Retail value- $54


Winnie the Pooh inspired hunny pot design
5” Planter with Built-in drip tray for easy watering
3D printed to order in the USA from eco-friendly PLA


Kiss of Silk Bundle item
Kiss of Silk Bundle
$17

Estimated Retail value- $68


Plantbased + Nontoxic Room + linen Mist, Aluminum + baking soda free full body deodorant & pH Balanced Body Wash Bar


Screaming Reaper Hot sauce item
Screaming Reaper Hot sauce
$5

Estimated retail value- $20


Made with the Carolina reaper pepper savory and hot

Skull Trellis item
Skull Trellis
$3.75

Estimated Retail value- $15


3d print of skull Trellis


Succulent and Hat Bundle item
Succulent and Hat Bundle
$3.75

Estimated Retail value- $25.00


Mini succulent box with pot and hat

Plumeria pink Boader item
Plumeria pink Boader
$12.50

Estimated Retail value- $50.00


Rare Variegated Plumeria with pink leaf variegation


Hoya Shirt item
Hoya Shirt
$7.50

Estimated Retail value- $30.


Rare Variegated Plumeria with pink leaf variegation

Owl House item
Owl House
$13.75

Estimated Retail value- $55.00


Wooden flame treated owl house. Vented for air flow. Includes screws and nesting material

Pollinator House item
Pollinator House
$6.25

Estimated Retail value- $25.00


Small wooden pollinator house for solitary bees, butterflies, moth, ladybugs, and other beneficial insects


Creative Collective BiOrb : Kossi item
Creative Collective BiOrb : Kossi
$100

BiOrb created by Creative Collective Kossi (k_wossie)


Creative Collective BiOrb : Britt item
Creative Collective BiOrb : Britt
$100

BiOrb created by Creative Collective Britt (botanicallybe)


Creative Collective BiOrb : Paige item
Creative Collective BiOrb : Paige
$100

BiOrb created by Creative Collective Paige. (blossomeffect_)


Creative Collective BiOrb : Fidel item
Creative Collective BiOrb : Fidel
$100

BiOrb created by Creative Collective Fidel. (thepondon)


Creative Collective BiOrb : Rocco item
Creative Collective BiOrb : Rocco
$100

BiOrb created by Creative Collective Fidel. (rocco.elliot_music)


Soil bundle item
Soil bundle
$14

Estimated retail value- $56


Soil Bundle includes- All purpose potting soil, Orchid and outdoor tropicals, Cactus soil & biochar blast

