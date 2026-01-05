DTA Silent Auction at the Dallas Open

Two USTA Foundation tickets to Two Sessions in the first‑week of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, with guaranteed seating in either Center Court or Court 1. Includes $2500 stipend for air and hotel.





Every effort will be made to secure tickets for the two days of your first choice. Dates will be confirmed once the USTA Foundation receives tickets from Wimbledon.





Week one of Wimbledon: Monday June 29, 2026 - Sunday July 5, 2026