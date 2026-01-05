DTA Silent Auction at the Dallas Open

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Two USTA Foundation tickets to Two Sessions in the first‑week of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, with guaranteed seating in either Center Court or Court 1. Includes $2500 stipend for air and hotel.
Every effort will be made to secure tickets for the two days of your first choice. Dates will be confirmed once the USTA Foundation receives tickets from Wimbledon.
Week one of Wimbledon: Monday June 29, 2026 - Sunday July 5, 2026
Starting bid
2 Premium Tickets in the Dunlop Box for the 2026 BNP Paribas Open 1000 at Indian Wells+$1000 Stipend for expenses
Date: Night session on Wednesday, March 4th.
Starting bid
2 premium tickets in the Dunlop Box, plus a $500 American Airlines Gift Card.
Session Date: Wednesday, March 25th, 2026
Starting bid
4 Grandstand Tickets. Winning bidder can choose one session with four tickets or two sessions with two tickets, pending availability. Date/session to be mutually agreed upon.
Tournament Dates: Saturday March 28, 2026 -Sunday April 5, 2026
Starting bid
Two Tickets to Two Sessions (Semi's and Finals) for the WTA Austin Texas Open 250 Tournament Starring World #3 Jessica Pegula, Venus Williams and Longhorn Peyton Stearns.
Saturday February 28, 2026 - Sunday March 1, 2026
Starting bid
Few names in tennis history command the respect and awe of Pete Sampras—a 14‑time Grand Slam champion, seven‑time Wimbledon winner, and one of the most dominant players ever to step onto a court. Now, you have the rare opportunity to own a piece of his legacy.
This exclusive Pete Sampras racquet, signed by the legend himself, is more than a collector’s item. It’s a symbol of excellence, discipline, and the golden era of American tennis. Whether displayed in a home, office, or clubhouse, it instantly becomes a conversation piece and a treasured heirloom.
Estimated Value: Truly Priceless
Starting bid
4 tickets to 2026 regular season game
SEC. 16, ROW 9, SEATS 1-4
Tickets Include:
Parking pass
All-inclusive in-seat food service
Access to 1st Base Club Includes: Complimentary food, wine & beer
Starting bid
6 -night stay at an exclusive beachfront home. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms (Sleeps up to 8). Private garage entry ensures complete seclusion and privacy.
Available Dates: August 17, 2026 - September 30, 2026
Starting bid
Michele Deco Mid Two-Toned 18k Gold Plated Diamond Watch.
Valued at $2895.00
Starting bid
Studio Movie Grill Black Card - Movies for a year! Good for 4 tickets per movie the entire year. (Limited to once per movie)
$1200 Value
Starting bid
Total Wine Private Wine Class for up to 20 guests. Select your class theme and invite your group. Guided by expert instructors, you’ll enjoy a two‑hour exploration of renowned wine‑growing regions while sampling exceptional pours.
Starting bid
2003 Got Milk Autographed Picture of Monica Seles, Mary Jo Fernandez and Chris Evert
Starting bid
2003 Got Milk Autographed Picture of Monica Seles, Mary Jo Fernandez and Chris Evert
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!