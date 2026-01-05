Hosted by

Dallas Tennis Association

DTA Silent Auction at the Dallas Open

Two Tickets to Two Sessions at Wimbledon
$5,000

Starting bid

Two USTA Foundation tickets to Two Sessions in the first‑week of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, with guaranteed seating in either Center Court or Court 1. Includes $2500 stipend for air and hotel.


Every effort will be made to secure tickets for the two days of your first choice. Dates will be confirmed once the USTA Foundation receives tickets from Wimbledon.


Week one of Wimbledon: Monday June 29, 2026 - Sunday July 5, 2026

Indian Wells Pacakge
$1,500

Starting bid

2 Premium Tickets in the Dunlop Box for the 2026 BNP Paribas Open 1000 at Indian Wells+$1000 Stipend for expenses


Date: Night session on Wednesday, March 4th.

2 Quarterfinals Tickets Miami Open
$600

Starting bid

2 premium tickets in the Dunlop Box, plus a $500 American Airlines Gift Card.


Session Date: Wednesday, March 25th, 2026

4 Tickets Houston Clay Court Championships Men’s
$200

Starting bid

4 Grandstand Tickets. Winning bidder can choose one session with four tickets or two sessions with two tickets, pending availability. Date/session to be mutually agreed upon.


Tournament Dates: Saturday March 28, 2026 -Sunday April 5, 2026

Austin WTA Texas Open 250 Level Tournament
$300

Starting bid

Two Tickets to Two Sessions (Semi's and Finals) for the WTA Austin Texas Open 250 Tournament Starring World #3 Jessica Pegula, Venus Williams and Longhorn Peyton Stearns.


Saturday February 28, 2026 - Sunday March 1, 2026

Pete Sampras Autographed Racquet
$1,100

Starting bid

Few names in tennis history command the respect and awe of Pete Sampras—a 14‑time Grand Slam champion, seven‑time Wimbledon winner, and one of the most dominant players ever to step onto a court. Now, you have the rare opportunity to own a piece of his legacy.

This exclusive Pete Sampras racquet, signed by the legend himself, is more than a collector’s item. It’s a symbol of excellence, discipline, and the golden era of American tennis. Whether displayed in a home, office, or clubhouse, it instantly becomes a conversation piece and a treasured heirloom.


Estimated Value: Truly Priceless


Texas Rangers Tickets 2026 Season 4 Tickets, Food, & Parking
$500

Starting bid

4 tickets to 2026 regular season game

SEC. 16, ROW 9, SEATS 1-4

Tickets Include:

Parking pass

All-inclusive in-seat food service

Access to 1st Base Club Includes: Complimentary food, wine & beer

Week In Perdido Key Florida
$1,200

Starting bid

6 -night stay at an exclusive beachfront home. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms (Sleeps up to 8). Private garage entry ensures complete seclusion and privacy.


Available Dates: August 17, 2026 - September 30, 2026

Michele Deco Two-Toned 18K Gold Plated Diamond Watch
$750

Starting bid

Michele Deco Mid Two-Toned 18k Gold Plated Diamond Watch.


Valued at $2895.00

Studio Movie Grill Black Card- Movies For a Year!!!
$400

Starting bid

Studio Movie Grill Black Card - Movies for a year! Good for 4 tickets per movie the entire year. (Limited to once per movie)


$1200 Value

A Wine Lover's Dream- Private Wine Class - 20 people
$250

Starting bid

Total Wine Private Wine Class for up to 20 guests. Select your class theme and invite your group. Guided by expert instructors, you’ll enjoy a two‑hour exploration of renowned wine‑growing regions while sampling exceptional pours.

2003 Got Milk Autographed Picture
$200

Starting bid

2003 Got Milk Autographed Picture of Monica Seles, Mary Jo Fernandez and Chris Evert

