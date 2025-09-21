Dallas Turkish Film Festival (DTFF) Shop

Celebrate cinema in style with the Official Dallas Turkish Film Festival T-Shirt. A comfortable, unisex tee designed for culture lovers and festival supporters. 100% Cotton.
Made from durable cotton canvas. Carry culture everywhere with the DTFF Eco Tote Bag — durable, reusable, and designed to showcase your love for film and community. It’s ideal for books, groceries, or your everyday essentials. The bold DTFF design makes it both practical and stylish
Start your mornings with a sip of culture! The Dallas Turkish Film Festival Ceramic Mug pairs style with function. With a glossy finish and the DTFF emblem proudly displayed, it’s perfect for coffee, tea, or even Turkish çay. Microwave and dishwasher-safe, this mug is a daily reminder of your support for arts and cinema in Dallas.
📦 Shipping cost for 1 item only.
If you are buying just one Festival merchandise item and want it shipped, add this to your cart.
📦 Flat shipping cost for 2 or more items.
If you are buying multiple Festival merchandise items and want them shipped together, add this to your cart.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing