Dallastown Cat Packs Storefront

Show your Dallastown pride and support a great cause with our “This Shirt Feeds Kids” tee!





This ridiculously soft Bella + Canvas t-shirt features the Dallastown Cat Packs logo on the front and a powerful message on the back—because every shirt truly makes a difference. All proceeds go directly toward helping us ensure that no Dallastown student goes hungry over weekends or school breaks.





It’s comfortable, meaningful, and a perfect way to wear your support for our mission to Feed Kids and Fuel Futures.