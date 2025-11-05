Dallastown Cat Packs Storefront

Offered by
Show your Dallastown pride and support a great cause with our “This Shirt Feeds Kids” tee!
This ridiculously soft Bella + Canvas t-shirt features the Dallastown Cat Packs logo on the front and a powerful message on the back—because every shirt truly makes a difference. All proceeds go directly toward helping us ensure that no Dallastown student goes hungry over weekends or school breaks.
It’s comfortable, meaningful, and a perfect way to wear your support for our mission to Feed Kids and Fuel Futures.
Carry your Dallastown pride and support a great cause with our “This Bag Feeds Kids” tote bag!
This durable linen-style cotton tote features the Dallastown Cat Packs logo on one side and “This Bag Feeds Kids” on the other side, both in bold blue. Every bag truly makes a difference! All proceeds help us provide weekend and break-time meals for students in our district.
It’s practical, meaningful, makes a great gift and is a fantastic way to show your support for our mission to Feed Kids and Fuel Futures.
Product Details
• 6 oz. 100% cotton
• 16" W x 14" H x 7" D
• 26" handles
• Lightweight and roomy for daily use
Show your Dallastown pride and support a great cause with our Cat Packs logo sticker!
This 3-inch glossy white sticker features the Dallastown Cat Packs logo and is perfect for personalizing your laptop, notebook, water bottle holder, planner, or any smooth indoor surface. Every sticker helps us continue providing weekend and break-time meals to students in our district.
It’s simple, meaningful, and a great way to show your support for our mission to Feed Kids and Fuel Futures.
Product Details
• 3" glossy white sticker
• Vibrant Cat Packs logo
• Ideal for laptops, binders, notebooks, and other indoor surfaces
Add this if you would like your item(s) shipped to the address that you provide at checkout.
PLEASE NOTE: If this is a bulk order, we will contact you with exact shipping charges.
Help us make sure every child in our district has the food they need. A $30 gift provides one Cat Packs student with weekend meals for an entire month. Your support directly fuels our mission to Feed Kids and Fuel Futures.
What your donation provides
• Weekend meals for one student for month
• Reliable support over weekends and school breaks
• Immediate impact for families in need
A $125 donation gives one Cat Packs student the meals they need for half of the school year. Your generosity helps us bridge food gaps and ensures students stay nourished and ready to learn.
What your donation provides
• Weekend meals for one student for 4–5 months
• Consistent support throughout the fall or spring
• A meaningful investment in a child’s daily well-being
A $250 gift sustains one Cat Packs student for the full school year, providing weekend meals from September through June. Your kindness helps us make sure no student goes hungry when school is closed.
What your donation provides
• Weekend meals for one student all year long
• Essential support for the entire school year
• A powerful way to directly change a child’s life
$
