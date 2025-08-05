Dallastown Area High School Music Booster Association

Dallastown Music Boosters Assn. Membership

DAHS

Band Room (Door 9)

One Year DAHS Music Boosters Membership (student 1)
$35

Required for your first student participating in band, choir, or orchestra at DAHS. Includes annual Music Boosters membership benefits.

Membership - Additional Student (#2)
$25

If you have more than one student participating in Band, Choir or Orchestra, we offer a discounted rate for each additional student. Please select the regular price membership for your first student ($35) and add this reduced price membership for your second student participating in band/choir/orchestra.

Membership - Additional Student (#3)
$25

If you have more than one student participating in Band, Choir or Orchestra, we offer a discounted rate for each additional student. Please select the regular price membership for your first student ($35), and second student ($25) and add this reduced price membership for your third student participating in band/choir/orchestra.

