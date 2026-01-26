Dam Ergs Indoor Sprints

Hosted by
Grades 6th 500M sprint event for Girls
Grades 6th 500M sprint event forBoys
Middle School girls 7th or 8th grade 500M
Middle School boys 7th or 8th grade 500M
Middle school relay. Ages 6th, 7th, 8th grade. 4 rowers each rowing 250M. 2 boys & 2 girls per team. Must put all 4 rowers names in registration
Frosh/Sophomore Women weighing in at 120lbs or less day of the event. Honor system applies. 2000M
Frosh/Sophomore Women weighing 140 lbs or less day of race. Honor system applies. 2000M
Frosh Women's event for all over 140lbs the day of the event. 2000M
Frosh/Sophomore Men weighing less than 140 lbs the day of the event. Honor system applies. 2000M
Frosh/Sophomore Men weighing less than 140lbs the day of the event. Honor system applies. 2000M
Frosh Men's event for all weighing above 150lbs. 2000M
Sophomore Women 2000M
Sophomore Men 200M
Junior Women's 2000M
Junior Men 2000M
Junior/Senior Women weighing less than 120lbs the day of the event. Honor system applies. 2000M
Junior /Senior Women weighing less than 130lbs the day of the event. Honor system applies. 2000M
Senior Women's 2000M
Junior/Senior Men weighing less than 140lbs the day of the event. Honor system applies. 2000M
Junior/Senior Men weighing less than 150lbs the day of the event. Honor system applies. 2000M
Senior Men 2000M
All ages gender neutral 2000M
High School grades Women Coxswains 500M
High School grades Men Coxswains 500M
Men Parent or guardian 250M
Women parent or guardian 250M
Must list all 4 rowers in registration. Novice Women each rower going 500M
Must list all 4 rowers in registration. Novice Men each rower going 500M
Must list all 4 rowers in registration. 2V Women each rower going 500M
Must list all 4 rowers in registration. 2V Men each rower going 500M
Must list all 4 rowers in registration. Varsity Women each rower going 500M
Must list all 4 rowers in registration. Varsity Men each rower going 500M
Coaches, Heads or Assistants, 250M
