Rockford Rowing

Hosted by

Rockford Rowing

About this event

Dam Ergs Indoor Sprints

4100 Kroes St NE

Rockford, MI 49341, USA

6th Grade or younger Girls 500M
$10

Grades 6th 500M sprint event for Girls

6th Grade or Younger boys 500M
$10

Grades 6th 500M sprint event forBoys

Middle school Girls 500M
$10

Middle School girls 7th or 8th grade 500M

Middle School Boys 500M
$10

Middle School boys 7th or 8th grade 500M

Middle School Mixed Relay event 4x250
$40

Middle school relay. Ages 6th, 7th, 8th grade. 4 rowers each rowing 250M. 2 boys & 2 girls per team. Must put all 4 rowers names in registration

Frosh/Sophomore Women 120lbs or less 2K
$10

Frosh/Sophomore Women weighing in at 120lbs or less day of the event. Honor system applies. 2000M

Frosh/Sophomore 140lbs or less 2K
$10

Frosh/Sophomore Women weighing 140 lbs or less day of race. Honor system applies. 2000M

Frosh Women's 2K
$10

Frosh Women's event for all over 140lbs the day of the event. 2000M

Frosh/Sophomore Men 140lbs or less 2K
$10

Frosh/Sophomore Men weighing less than 140 lbs the day of the event. Honor system applies. 2000M

Frosh/Sophomore Mens 150lbs or less 2K
$10

Frosh/Sophomore Men weighing less than 140lbs the day of the event. Honor system applies. 2000M

Frosh Mens 2K
$10

Frosh Men's event for all weighing above 150lbs. 2000M

Sophomore Women's 2K
$10

Sophomore Women 2000M

Sophomore Men 2K
$10

Sophomore Men 200M

Junior Women's 2K
$10

Junior Women's 2000M

Junior Men's 2K
$10

Junior Men 2000M

Junior/Senior Women's 120lbs or less 2K
$10

Junior/Senior Women weighing less than 120lbs the day of the event. Honor system applies. 2000M

Junior/Senior Women's 130lbs or less 2K
$10

Junior /Senior Women weighing less than 130lbs the day of the event. Honor system applies. 2000M

Senior Women's 2K
$10

Senior Women's 2000M

Junior/Senior Men's 140lbs or less 2K
$10

Junior/Senior Men weighing less than 140lbs the day of the event. Honor system applies. 2000M

Junior/Senior Men's 150lbs or less 2K
$10

Junior/Senior Men weighing less than 150lbs the day of the event. Honor system applies. 2000M

Senior Men's 2K
$10

Senior Men 2000M

High School Inclusion 2K
$10

All ages gender neutral 2000M

Coxswain Women High School 500M
$10

High School grades Women Coxswains 500M

Coxswain Men High School 500M
$10

High School grades Men Coxswains 500M

DAD - Parent or guardian 250M
$10

Men Parent or guardian 250M

MOM - Parent or guardian 250M
$10

Women parent or guardian 250M

Novice Women 4x500 Relay
$40

Must list all 4 rowers in registration. Novice Women each rower going 500M

Novice Men 4x500 Relay
$40

Must list all 4 rowers in registration. Novice Men each rower going 500M

2V Women's 4x500 Relay
$40

Must list all 4 rowers in registration. 2V Women each rower going 500M

2V Men's 4x500M relay
$40

Must list all 4 rowers in registration. 2V Men each rower going 500M

Varsity Women's 4x500M relay
$40

Must list all 4 rowers in registration. Varsity Women each rower going 500M

Varsity Men's 4x500M relay
$40

Must list all 4 rowers in registration. Varsity Men each rower going 500M

Coaches 250M
$10

Coaches, Heads or Assistants, 250M

Event "Dam Ergs" T-shirt
$18

Order your shirt online, so that you can pick up at the event. Show your style while rowing for your team!

Add a donation for Rockford Rowing

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!