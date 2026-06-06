Fellowship Events

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Fellowship Events

About this event

DAM SQUARE PRIDE CONCERT CELEBRATION- PRIVATE DECK WITH DRINKS AND DINNER

DAM SQUARE AMSTERDAM

General Admission for 1 Guest
$165

Your ticket includes: A private uncrowded space to enjoy the festivities!


Shows and Performances from 4pm to Midnight!

  • Dedicated access to the main event 
  • Private Fellow-Ship guest area
  • Unbeatable view of the stage
  • High top tables and seating
  • Dedicated restroom facilities
  • Welcome mocktail upon arrival
  • Unlimited Soda 
  • 2 Red Bulls per guest
  • Delicious hors d'oeuvres 
  • Light Mediterranean style dinner included
  • Multiple (Inter)national artists and acts
  • Surprise Superstar Performance!
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