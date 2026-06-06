DAM SQUARE PRIDE CONCERT CELEBRATION- PRIVATE DECK WITH DRINKS AND DINNER

Your ticket includes: A private uncrowded space to enjoy the festivities!
Shows and Performances from 4pm to Midnight!
- Dedicated access to the main event
- Private Fellow-Ship guest area
- Unbeatable view of the stage
- High top tables and seating
- Dedicated restroom facilities
- Welcome mocktail upon arrival
- Unlimited Soda
- 2 Red Bulls per guest
- Delicious hors d'oeuvres
- Light Mediterranean style dinner included
- Multiple (Inter)national artists and acts
- Surprise Superstar Performance!