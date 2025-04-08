DAMA's Colors Connect Festival

Hosted by
Madison, WI 53716, USA
-Lead a team of up to 14 in creating a detailed 4' x 8' mini mural -Enjoy prominent logo placement on all event materials, banners, and programs -Address the audience during the festivalReceive featured recognition across all our social media platforms (minimum 3dedicated posts) -Receive a commemorative festival gift package
-Guide a team of up to 12 in crafting a mid-detail 4' x 8' mini mural -Logo and name featured on event materials and programs -Recognition across all our social media platforms (minimum 2 dedicated posts) -Special mention during the festival program
-Design an abstract 4' x 8' mini mural with a team of up to 10 members -Name listed on event materials -Recognition across all our social media platforms (minimum 1 dedicated post
-Special rate for 501(c)(3) organizations -Team of up to 8 staff members and create a 3' x 6 organization -Team BannerName listed on event materials -Recognition on our Facebook social media platforms
-Ideal for neighborhood groups and local associations -Team of up to 6 members and create a 2.5' x 5' organization Team Banner -Group name displayed at the event -Recognition on our Facebook social media platformsReady
Want to showcase your brand while making a real difference? Partner with DAMA for our upcoming Color Connect Festival! By advertising with us, your business will reach a vibrant, engaged community—and help us continue supporting local youth.
Join us as a sponsor or advertiser and be part of something special. Interested? Reach out to us for details on how you can get involved!
Want to make a difference in your community?
Support the Color Connect Festival for DAMA! Your contribution—big or small—helps us create a vibrant, creative event and empowers local youth to thrive. Let’s come together to make this festival unforgettable and strengthen our community.
