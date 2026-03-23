15th Annual D.A.M.P.S. Golf Classic

Hosted by
About this event
Individual Golfer
Group of no more than four (4) golfers.
Includes entry fees for two foursomes
Presenting Sponsor Banner Recognition
Signage on First Hole, Tenth Hole
Dinner Program Recognition
Includes entry fees for one foursome
Beverage Cart Sponsorship Recognition
Sponsorship Banner
Dinner Program Recognition
Provides two drink tickets per golfer
Includes entry fees for one foursome
Event Signage on First Hole, Tenth Hole
Sponsorship Banner
Dinner Program Recognition
Includes entry fees for one foursome
Banner Recognition at Lunch
Company sign on sponsored hole
Program Recognition
Includes entry fees for one twosome
Sign posted on sponsored hole
Cart Sponsorship Recognition
Program Recognition
Includes entry fees for one twosome
Sign posted on sponsored hole
Recognition at Breakfast Table
Program Recognition
Contributor will receive a sign to be posted on hole
Contributor will receive digital advertising via cart GPS
Scrolling Sponsorship Advertising through-out the event
Contributor will receive digital advertising via cart GPS
Scrolling Sponsorship Advertising through-out the event
Contributor will receive a sign to be posted on hole
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