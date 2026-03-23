Kappa Detroit Foundation

Hosted by

Kappa Detroit Foundation

About this event

15th Annual D.A.M.P.S. Golf Classic

8768 N Territorial Rd

Plymouth, MI 48170, USA

D.A.M.P.S. Golf Outing - Individual Golfer
$160

Individual Golfer

D.A.M.P.S. Golfing Outing - Foursome
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Group of no more than four (4) golfers.

PRESENTING SPONSORSHIP
$3,000

 Includes entry fees for two foursomes

 Presenting Sponsor Banner Recognition

 Signage on First Hole, Tenth Hole

 Dinner Program Recognition

BEVERAGE CART SPONSORSHIP
$2,500

 Includes entry fees for one foursome

 Beverage Cart Sponsorship Recognition

 Sponsorship Banner

 Dinner Program Recognition

 Provides two drink tickets per golfer

DIAMOND DINNER SPONSORSHIP
$2,250

 Includes entry fees for one foursome

 Event Signage on First Hole, Tenth Hole

 Sponsorship Banner

 Dinner Program Recognition

PLATINUM LUNCH SPONSORSHIP
$2,000

 Includes entry fees for one foursome

 Banner Recognition at Lunch

 Company sign on sponsored hole

 Program Recognition

CRIMSON GOLFER CART SPONSORSHIP
$1,750

 Includes entry fees for one twosome

 Sign posted on sponsored hole

 Cart Sponsorship Recognition

 Program Recognition

CREAM BREAKFAST SPONSORSHIP
$1,500

 Includes entry fees for one twosome

 Sign posted on sponsored hole

 Recognition at Breakfast Table

 Program Recognition

Hole & Digital Sponsor
$500

 Contributor will receive a sign to be posted on hole

 Contributor will receive digital advertising via cart GPS

 Scrolling Sponsorship Advertising through-out the event

DIGITAL SPONSOR
$350

 Contributor will receive digital advertising via cart GPS

 Scrolling Sponsorship Advertising through-out the event

HOLE SPONSOR
$200

 Contributor will receive a sign to be posted on hole

Add a donation for Kappa Detroit Foundation

$

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