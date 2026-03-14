PS 126 MAT PA's Silent Auction 2026 NOT REAL

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Get a personalized workout with Meri Treitler, an ACE-certified trainer with over 20 years of experience. She'll tailor a fun, dynamic session combining weights, bands, and bodyweight exercises focused on functional fitness. Manhattan location only. Estimated value: $150.
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Look fabulous with this NYX cosmetics set featuring a large eyeshadow palette, Buttermelt blush, and two lipsticks. Brand new and ready to gift or keep! Estimated value: $50.
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A brand-new Kate Spade wallet and pouch in a gorgeous mint blue color, still with tags. Perfect as a gift or a treat for yourself. Estimated value: $78.
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A brand-new Kate Spade wallet and pouch in a beautiful rose dawn pink, still with tags. A stylish everyday accessory. Estimated value: $78.
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Treat yourself to the swirls at Soft Swerve! This $25 gift card is perfect for a family outing or a sweet after-school snack. Estimated value: $25.
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Enjoy a wonderful meal at Harry's Restaurant with this generous $100 gift card. Perfect for date night or a family dinner out. Estimated value: $100.
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Stay hydrated in style with this Vans Off the Wall water bottle. A great everyday carry for kids and adults alike. Estimated value: $20.
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Pack lunch in style with this stackable Nomz lunchbox — practical, fun, and perfect for school or work. Estimated value: $28.
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A creative DIY music box kit that makes a wonderful craft project for kids and families. Build it, customize it, and enjoy the melody! Estimated value: $20.
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Ever wanted to run the school? Shadow Ms Meisner, our Assistant Principal for a day — make announcements, visit classrooms, and see what it's really like behind the scenes at the school!
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Learn to ride or level up your skills with a one-hour private skateboard lesson. Whether you're a beginner or looking to nail new tricks, this is your chance! Estimated value: $160.
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One free month of Asphalt Green's Family I Membership for you and up to two children — pools, fitness center, unlimited group classes, and more. Plus one complimentary personal training session! Estimated value: $350.
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Discover delicious plant-based treats at Lily's Vegan Pantry with this $50 in-store gift card. A perfect way to try something new! Estimated value: $50.
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A truly special experience for your little one — enjoy art projects and lunch with the beloved 3K teachers. A priceless memory in the making!
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Give your child a math boost with a 30-minute private online tutoring session with Mr. Rodgers. Personalized attention from a teacher who knows your student. Estimated value: $50.
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Win this and bring 4 friends for a crafting party with Ms. Kolleeny! Make slime, glitter meditation jars, and stress balls — and keep everything you create. Scheduled at lunch or after school.
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Enjoy a cozy ramen lunch with drinks and dessert right in a 2nd grade classroom with Ms. Yun. A warm, fun, one-of-a-kind school lunch experience!
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Bring two friends and enjoy ramen (spicy or mild!), drinks, and a surprise dessert in Ms. Yun's 2nd grade classroom. A memorable lunch you won't find in any cafeteria! Estimated value: $30.
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Apply $250 toward a new Disney Cruise reservation for 2026 or 2027 travel (book by 9/1/2026). Includes full planning assistance from a Disney vacation specialist — itinerary, stateroom, dining, and more. Estimated value: $250.
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One week of Impact Coaching Network's Summer Chess Camp 2026 — your child picks the week! Perfect for beginners and experienced players alike. Estimated value: $649.
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A huge collection of 28 cuddly stuffed animals — 13 medium and 15 small. Perfect for birthday party favors, gifts, or filling up a kid's room with new friends! Estimated value: $95.
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Get fit with a 12-class pack at 720 Strength! Good for any class they teach (some exclusions apply). A fantastic way to try a new fitness routine. Estimated value: $325.
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Enjoy a meal at Jack's Wife Freda, the beloved NYC restaurant known for its vibrant menu and welcoming atmosphere. Estimated value: $50.
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A $75 gift card to the legendary Russ & Daughters — redeemable at any of their four locations or online for pickup, local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Estimated value: $75.
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Ten classes at F45 Training Lower East Side — high-energy, team-based workouts that are never the same twice. An incredible fitness value! Estimated value: $349.
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Capture your family in a professional outdoor photo shoot with 15 digital files included. Valid for one year (excludes summer months). A keepsake you'll treasure forever. Estimated value: $500.
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Dip into fun with a fondue party hosted by Ms. Filipa! A delicious and memorable experience with one of the school's favorite teachers. Estimated value: $80.
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Step into the shoes of Assistant Principal Mr Singh for a day! Help run the school, greet students, and see the school from a whole new perspective. Estimated value: $80.
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Grab your racket and your friends for a tennis session with Ms. K! A fun, active outing with one of the school's favorite staff members. Estimated value: $80.
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A beautiful real freshwater pearl bracelet with a silver pendant, presented in a luxury jewelry gift box. An elegant accessory or a stunning gift. Estimated value: $300.
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One full semester (15 weeks) of weekly dance classes in the Youth Program at Peridance Theater Dance Complex. Choose from Taylor Modern, ballet, tumbling, break dancing, or jazz. Estimated value: $445.
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Enjoy artisan cheeses, charcuterie, and gourmet specialties at Formaggio Essex with this $50 gift card. A delicious LES staple! Estimated value: $50.
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You and three friends enjoy lunch in Mrs. Sutton's 8th grade classroom, followed by your choice of homemade dessert — brownies, cookies, cupcakes, you name it! Estimated value: $50.
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Cool down with a $25 gift certificate to Julia Jean's Ice Cream on Clinton Street. Perfect for an after-school treat! Estimated value: $25.
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A flex pass for 2 hours of music instruction at Third Street Music School, given in four 30-minute sessions. Expires June 12, 2026. Estimated value: $455.
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Two full weeks of Impact Coaching Network's 2026 Summer Camp — an amazing value for an unforgettable summer experience. Estimated value: $1,398.
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You and 3 friends get pizza and ice cream lunch in the classroom with Ms. Ioannou and Ms. Manheim. A fun lunchtime hangout with two of the school's favorite teachers! Estimated value: $50.
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Head out for a special ice cream lunch date with Ms. Ludington! A sweet one-on-one experience with a the school teacher. Estimated value: $40.
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Enjoy a slice (or a whole pie!) at Luna Pizza with this $25 gift card. A neighborhood favorite! Estimated value: $25.
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Another chance to win a $25 gift card to Luna Pizza! Grab a pie and enjoy a neighborhood favorite. Estimated value: $25.
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Give your student a head start with a $150 voucher toward Tutorverse's SHSAT Summer Enrichment program. Expert prep from one of NYC's most trusted test-prep resources. Estimated value: $150.
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A $300 credit toward a 10-hour private tutoring package at Tutorverse.com. Personalized academic support across subjects from a team that knows NYC students. Estimated value: $300.
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Intensive SAT prep in just two weeks — 18 modular units, five days a week, live online. Students can cycle through the full course and tackle every section at their own pace.
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Brunch or dinner at Golden Diner, the beloved Lower East Side spot known for its creative comfort food and iconic Hong Kong-style milk tea French toast. Estimated value: $100.
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Explore one of the world's largest urban zoos with four general admission tickets to the WCS Bronx Zoo. A perfect family day out! Estimated value: $115.
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Kids ages 5+ get to design and sew their own creation — hoodies, pillows, dresses, and more — in a fun two-hour Saturday class at Fashion Squad. Choose a 10am–12pm or 1pm–3pm session. Estimated value: $200.
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Burgers, crinkle fries, and shakes — this $50 Shake Shack gift card has you covered for a great meal at any location. Estimated value: $50.
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Ten classes at St. Marks Yoga in the East Village — a welcoming neighborhood studio perfect for all levels. A great way to build a practice or deepen an existing one. Estimated value: $120.
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One week at NORY, NYC's STEM and sports camp for kids ages 3–12. From robot building and woodworking to active outdoor play, it's a summer week they'll talk about all year. Estimated value: $500.
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Two guest passes to Vital Climbing Gym, valid at any of their NYC locations. Perfect for first-timers or seasoned climbers looking for a great session. Estimated value: $76.
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Keep your kid warm in style with this North Face McMurdo Parka featuring 600-fill down insulation, waterproof DryVent shell, and a removable faux-fur trimmed hood. Size XL, black. Estimated retail value: $199.
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Stay cozy all winter in this classic black parka with SOLARball insulation, faux fur-trimmed hood, and full-length coverage. Size XL (16–18). Estimated retail value: $99.
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A premium Lands' End Expedition parka with 600-fill HyperDRY water-resistant down, RDS certified. Classic puffer style in black, size XL. Estimated retail value: $99.
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Four hours of crafting fun at any Craft Studio NYC location! Kids explore trendy, multi-step art projects across different mediums with an energetic team. Perfect for a creative day out. Some blackout dates apply; expires 4/15/27. Estimated value: $145.
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Enjoy a pizza lunch on the teacher — a simple, delicious treat during the school day. Estimated value: $20.
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Discover the delicious Vietnamese-inspired pastries and treats at Bánh by Lauren with this $25 gift card. Estimated value: $25.
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One full week of Soccer Stars summer camp — NYC's premier youth soccer program. Expert coaching, tons of fun, and skills for life. Estimated value: $750.
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A complete season of Soccer Stars classes for your young athlete. Professional coaching in a fun, supportive environment that builds skills and confidence. Estimated value: $1,000.
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An exclusive one-hour private art lesson with middle school art teacher Ms. Schorr! Personalized, hands-on instruction for any skill level. Available Monday mornings, 7:15–8:15 a.m. Estimated value: $150.
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Grab 2–3 friends for a special lunch with your teacher. A fun, memorable break from the regular cafeteria routine! Estimated value: $50.
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Two gift cards to Spongies — $10 each — for sweet treats the kids will love. Estimated value: $20.
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Join Ms. Possee for a legendary lunchtime tell-all! She'll treat you and a friend to lunch of your choice while you dish the latest buzz. Spilled tea, juicy bites, and sweet secrets included. Estimated value: $100.
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Bring two friends for lunch with Ms. White from 10:20–12:00! Order in your favorite food, then play board games, card games, chat, or watch a movie — your choice. Estimated value: $50.
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Pizza lunch for you and four friends with Mr. E! A fun midday hangout you won't want to miss. Estimated value: $50.
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A unique 2" × 2" push-button fidget toy featuring the MAT logo in pink, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Fun for any desk or backpack. Estimated value: $10.
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A unique 2" × 2" push-button fidget toy featuring the MAT logo in red, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Fun for any desk or backpack. Estimated value: $10.
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A unique 2" × 2" push-button fidget toy featuring the MAT logo in orange, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Fun for any desk or backpack. Estimated value: $10.
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A unique 2" × 2" push-button fidget toy featuring the MAT logo in blue, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Fun for any desk or backpack. Estimated value: $10.
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Two brand-new small Kate Spade wallets, perfect for any occasion. A great gift or keep one for yourself! Estimated value: $70.
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Show your school spirit with these custom 1¼" × 1½" MAT logo earrings in blue, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Lightweight and eye-catching. Estimated value: $5.
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Show your school spirit with these custom 1¼" × 1½" MAT logo earrings in yellow, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Lightweight and eye-catching. Estimated value: $5.
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Show your school spirit with these custom 1¼" × 1½" MAT logo earrings in red, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Lightweight and eye-catching. Estimated value: $5.
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Show your school pride with this custom 1¼" × 1½" red and blue MAT/PS126 logo keychain, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Durable, lightweight, and perfect for keys or backpacks. Estimated value: $5.
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