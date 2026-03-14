PS 126 Manhattan Academy of Technology Parent Association

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PS 126 Manhattan Academy of Technology Parent Association

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PS 126 MAT PA's Silent Auction 2026 NOT REAL

Personal Training Session with ACE-Certified Trainer item
Personal Training Session with ACE-Certified Trainer
$75

Starting bid

Get a personalized workout with Meri Treitler, an ACE-certified trainer with over 20 years of experience. She'll tailor a fun, dynamic session combining weights, bands, and bodyweight exercises focused on functional fitness. Manhattan location only. Estimated value: $150.

NYX Makeup Bundle item
NYX Makeup Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Look fabulous with this NYX cosmetics set featuring a large eyeshadow palette, Buttermelt blush, and two lipsticks. Brand new and ready to gift or keep! Estimated value: $50.

Kate Spade Wallet/Pouch — Mint Blue item
Kate Spade Wallet/Pouch — Mint Blue
$35

Starting bid

A brand-new Kate Spade wallet and pouch in a gorgeous mint blue color, still with tags. Perfect as a gift or a treat for yourself. Estimated value: $78.

Kate Spade Wallet/Pouch — Rose Dawn item
Kate Spade Wallet/Pouch — Rose Dawn
$35

Starting bid

A brand-new Kate Spade wallet and pouch in a beautiful rose dawn pink, still with tags. A stylish everyday accessory. Estimated value: $78.

Soft Swerve Ice Cream $25 Gift Card item
Soft Swerve Ice Cream $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the swirls at Soft Swerve! This $25 gift card is perfect for a family outing or a sweet after-school snack. Estimated value: $25.

Harry's Restaurant $100 Gift Card item
Harry's Restaurant $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a wonderful meal at Harry's Restaurant with this generous $100 gift card. Perfect for date night or a family dinner out. Estimated value: $100.

Vans Off the Wall Water Bottle item
Vans Off the Wall Water Bottle
$10

Starting bid

Stay hydrated in style with this Vans Off the Wall water bottle. A great everyday carry for kids and adults alike. Estimated value: $20.

Stackable Nomz Lunchbox item
Stackable Nomz Lunchbox
$10

Starting bid

Pack lunch in style with this stackable Nomz lunchbox — practical, fun, and perfect for school or work. Estimated value: $28.

Make Your Own Music Box Kit item
Make Your Own Music Box Kit
$10

Starting bid

A creative DIY music box kit that makes a wonderful craft project for kids and families. Build it, customize it, and enjoy the melody! Estimated value: $20.

Elementary School Assistant Principal for a Day item
Elementary School Assistant Principal for a Day
$60

Starting bid

Ever wanted to run the school? Shadow Ms Meisner, our Assistant Principal for a day — make announcements, visit classrooms, and see what it's really like behind the scenes at the school!

One-Hour Skateboard Lesson item
One-Hour Skateboard Lesson
$80

Starting bid

Learn to ride or level up your skills with a one-hour private skateboard lesson. Whether you're a beginner or looking to nail new tricks, this is your chance! Estimated value: $160.

Asphalt Green Family Membership + Personal Training item
Asphalt Green Family Membership + Personal Training
$175

Starting bid

One free month of Asphalt Green's Family I Membership for you and up to two children — pools, fitness center, unlimited group classes, and more. Plus one complimentary personal training session! Estimated value: $350.

Lily's Vegan Pantry $50 Gift Card item
Lily's Vegan Pantry $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Discover delicious plant-based treats at Lily's Vegan Pantry with this $50 in-store gift card. A perfect way to try something new! Estimated value: $50.

Art & Lunch with the 3K Teachers item
Art & Lunch with the 3K Teachers
$35

Starting bid

A truly special experience for your little one — enjoy art projects and lunch with the beloved 3K teachers. A priceless memory in the making!

30-Minute Online Math Tutoring with Mr. Rodgers item
30-Minute Online Math Tutoring with Mr. Rodgers
$25

Starting bid

Give your child a math boost with a 30-minute private online tutoring session with Mr. Rodgers. Personalized attention from a teacher who knows your student. Estimated value: $50.

Arts & Crafts Party with Ms. Kolleeny item
Arts & Crafts Party with Ms. Kolleeny
$40

Starting bid

Win this and bring 4 friends for a crafting party with Ms. Kolleeny! Make slime, glitter meditation jars, and stress balls — and keep everything you create. Scheduled at lunch or after school.

Ramen Lunch in Ms. Yun's Classroom item
Ramen Lunch in Ms. Yun's Classroom
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a cozy ramen lunch with drinks and dessert right in a 2nd grade classroom with Ms. Yun. A warm, fun, one-of-a-kind school lunch experience!

Ramen Lunch for Three in Ms. Yun's Classroom item
Ramen Lunch for Three in Ms. Yun's Classroom
$15

Starting bid

Bring two friends and enjoy ramen (spicy or mild!), drinks, and a surprise dessert in Ms. Yun's 2nd grade classroom. A memorable lunch you won't find in any cafeteria! Estimated value: $30.

$250 Disney Cruise Credit + Expert Planning item
$250 Disney Cruise Credit + Expert Planning
$125

Starting bid

Apply $250 toward a new Disney Cruise reservation for 2026 or 2027 travel (book by 9/1/2026). Includes full planning assistance from a Disney vacation specialist — itinerary, stateroom, dining, and more. Estimated value: $250.

One Week Summer Chess Camp 2026 item
One Week Summer Chess Camp 2026
$45

Starting bid

One week of Impact Coaching Network's Summer Chess Camp 2026 — your child picks the week! Perfect for beginners and experienced players alike. Estimated value: $649.

Stuffed Animal Bundle (28 Animals!) item
Stuffed Animal Bundle (28 Animals!)
$16

Starting bid

A huge collection of 28 cuddly stuffed animals — 13 medium and 15 small. Perfect for birthday party favors, gifts, or filling up a kid's room with new friends! Estimated value: $95.

12-Class Pack at 720 Strength item
12-Class Pack at 720 Strength
$25

Starting bid

Get fit with a 12-class pack at 720 Strength! Good for any class they teach (some exclusions apply). A fantastic way to try a new fitness routine. Estimated value: $325.

Jack's Wife Freda $50 Gift Card item
Jack's Wife Freda $50 Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal at Jack's Wife Freda, the beloved NYC restaurant known for its vibrant menu and welcoming atmosphere. Estimated value: $50.

Russ & Daughters $75 Gift Card item
Russ & Daughters $75 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

A $75 gift card to the legendary Russ & Daughters — redeemable at any of their four locations or online for pickup, local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Estimated value: $75.

F45 Lower East Side 10-Class Pack item
F45 Lower East Side 10-Class Pack
$45

Starting bid

Ten classes at F45 Training Lower East Side — high-energy, team-based workouts that are never the same twice. An incredible fitness value! Estimated value: $349.

Family or Individual Photo Shoot item
Family or Individual Photo Shoot
$50

Starting bid

Capture your family in a professional outdoor photo shoot with 15 digital files included. Valid for one year (excludes summer months). A keepsake you'll treasure forever. Estimated value: $500.

Fondue Party with Ms. Filipa item
Fondue Party with Ms. Filipa
$25

Starting bid

Dip into fun with a fondue party hosted by Ms. Filipa! A delicious and memorable experience with one of the school's favorite teachers. Estimated value: $80.

Middel School Assistant Principal for a Day item
Middel School Assistant Principal for a Day
$40

Starting bid

Step into the shoes of Assistant Principal Mr Singh for a day! Help run the school, greet students, and see the school from a whole new perspective. Estimated value: $80.

Tennis with Ms. K & Friends item
Tennis with Ms. K & Friends
$25

Starting bid

Grab your racket and your friends for a tennis session with Ms. K! A fun, active outing with one of the school's favorite staff members. Estimated value: $80.

Freshwater Pearl Bracelet with Silver Pendant item
Freshwater Pearl Bracelet with Silver Pendant
$120

Starting bid

A beautiful real freshwater pearl bracelet with a silver pendant, presented in a luxury jewelry gift box. An elegant accessory or a stunning gift. Estimated value: $300.

Semester of Youth Dance Classes at PTDC item
Semester of Youth Dance Classes at PTDC
$125

Starting bid

One full semester (15 weeks) of weekly dance classes in the Youth Program at Peridance Theater Dance Complex. Choose from Taylor Modern, ballet, tumbling, break dancing, or jazz. Estimated value: $445.

Formaggio Essex $50 Gift Card item
Formaggio Essex $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy artisan cheeses, charcuterie, and gourmet specialties at Formaggio Essex with this $50 gift card. A delicious LES staple! Estimated value: $50.

Lunch & Dessert with Mrs. Sutton item
Lunch & Dessert with Mrs. Sutton
$20

Starting bid

You and three friends enjoy lunch in Mrs. Sutton's 8th grade classroom, followed by your choice of homemade dessert — brownies, cookies, cupcakes, you name it! Estimated value: $50.

Julia Jean's Ice Cream $25 Gift Certificate item
Julia Jean's Ice Cream $25 Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Cool down with a $25 gift certificate to Julia Jean's Ice Cream on Clinton Street. Perfect for an after-school treat! Estimated value: $25.

Third Street Music School Flex Pass (2 Hours) item
Third Street Music School Flex Pass (2 Hours)
$100

Starting bid

A flex pass for 2 hours of music instruction at Third Street Music School, given in four 30-minute sessions. Expires June 12, 2026. Estimated value: $455.

Two Weeks of Summer Camp 2026 item
Two Weeks of Summer Camp 2026
$125

Starting bid

Two full weeks of Impact Coaching Network's 2026 Summer Camp — an amazing value for an unforgettable summer experience. Estimated value: $1,398.

Pizza & Ice Cream Lunch with Ms. I & Ms. Manheim item
Pizza & Ice Cream Lunch with Ms. I & Ms. Manheim
$20

Starting bid

You and 3 friends get pizza and ice cream lunch in the classroom with Ms. Ioannou and Ms. Manheim. A fun lunchtime hangout with two of the school's favorite teachers! Estimated value: $50.

Ice Cream Lunch Date with Ms. Ludington item
Ice Cream Lunch Date with Ms. Ludington
$10

Starting bid

Head out for a special ice cream lunch date with Ms. Ludington! A sweet one-on-one experience with a the school teacher. Estimated value: $40.

Luna Pizza $25 Gift Card item
Luna Pizza $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a slice (or a whole pie!) at Luna Pizza with this $25 gift card. A neighborhood favorite! Estimated value: $25.

Luna Pizza $25 Gift Card (2 of 2) item
Luna Pizza $25 Gift Card (2 of 2)
$75

Starting bid

Another chance to win a $25 gift card to Luna Pizza! Grab a pie and enjoy a neighborhood favorite. Estimated value: $25.

Tutorverse SHSAT Summer Enrichment $150 Voucher item
Tutorverse SHSAT Summer Enrichment $150 Voucher
$25

Starting bid

Give your student a head start with a $150 voucher toward Tutorverse's SHSAT Summer Enrichment program. Expert prep from one of NYC's most trusted test-prep resources. Estimated value: $150.

Tutorverse 10-Hour Tutoring Package ($300 Credit) item
Tutorverse 10-Hour Tutoring Package ($300 Credit)
$35

Starting bid

A $300 credit toward a 10-hour private tutoring package at Tutorverse.com. Personalized academic support across subjects from a team that knows NYC students. Estimated value: $300.

2-Week SAT Mastery Live Online Course item
2-Week SAT Mastery Live Online Course
$50

Starting bid

Intensive SAT prep in just two weeks — 18 modular units, five days a week, live online. Students can cycle through the full course and tackle every section at their own pace.

Golden Diner $100 Gift Card item
Golden Diner $100 Gift Card
$55

Starting bid

Brunch or dinner at Golden Diner, the beloved Lower East Side spot known for its creative comfort food and iconic Hong Kong-style milk tea French toast. Estimated value: $100.

4 Tickets to the Bronx Zoo item
4 Tickets to the Bronx Zoo
$50

Starting bid

Explore one of the world's largest urban zoos with four general admission tickets to the WCS Bronx Zoo. A perfect family day out! Estimated value: $115.

Fashion Squad Drop-In Sewing Class item
Fashion Squad Drop-In Sewing Class
$25

Starting bid

Kids ages 5+ get to design and sew their own creation — hoodies, pillows, dresses, and more — in a fun two-hour Saturday class at Fashion Squad. Choose a 10am–12pm or 1pm–3pm session. Estimated value: $200.

Shake Shack $50 Gift Card item
Shake Shack $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Burgers, crinkle fries, and shakes — this $50 Shake Shack gift card has you covered for a great meal at any location. Estimated value: $50.

St. Marks Yoga 10-Class Pack item
St. Marks Yoga 10-Class Pack
$50

Starting bid

Ten classes at St. Marks Yoga in the East Village — a welcoming neighborhood studio perfect for all levels. A great way to build a practice or deepen an existing one. Estimated value: $120.

NORY Summer Camp Week (STEM + Sports) item
NORY Summer Camp Week (STEM + Sports)
$35

Starting bid

One week at NORY, NYC's STEM and sports camp for kids ages 3–12. From robot building and woodworking to active outdoor play, it's a summer week they'll talk about all year. Estimated value: $500.

2 Guest Passes to Vital Climbing Gym item
2 Guest Passes to Vital Climbing Gym
$45

Starting bid

Two guest passes to Vital Climbing Gym, valid at any of their NYC locations. Perfect for first-timers or seasoned climbers looking for a great session. Estimated value: $76.

The North Face Boys McMurdo Parka — Size XL item
The North Face Boys McMurdo Parka — Size XL
$95

Starting bid

Keep your kid warm in style with this North Face McMurdo Parka featuring 600-fill down insulation, waterproof DryVent shell, and a removable faux-fur trimmed hood. Size XL, black. Estimated retail value: $199.

Women's SOLARball Insulated Winter Parka — Size XL item
Women's SOLARball Insulated Winter Parka — Size XL
$45

Starting bid

Stay cozy all winter in this classic black parka with SOLARball insulation, faux fur-trimmed hood, and full-length coverage. Size XL (16–18). Estimated retail value: $99.

Lands' End Waterproof Down Winter Parka — Size XL item
Lands' End Waterproof Down Winter Parka — Size XL
$45

Starting bid

A premium Lands' End Expedition parka with 600-fill HyperDRY water-resistant down, RDS certified. Classic puffer style in black, size XL. Estimated retail value: $99.

Craft Studio 4-Hour Mini Camp item
Craft Studio 4-Hour Mini Camp
$70

Starting bid

Four hours of crafting fun at any Craft Studio NYC location! Kids explore trendy, multi-step art projects across different mediums with an energetic team. Perfect for a creative day out. Some blackout dates apply; expires 4/15/27. Estimated value: $145.

Pizza Lunch with a Teacher item
Pizza Lunch with a Teacher
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza lunch on the teacher — a simple, delicious treat during the school day. Estimated value: $20.

Bánh by Lauren $25 Gift Card item
Bánh by Lauren $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Discover the delicious Vietnamese-inspired pastries and treats at Bánh by Lauren with this $25 gift card. Estimated value: $25.

One Week Soccer Stars Summer Camp item
One Week Soccer Stars Summer Camp
$375

Starting bid

One full week of Soccer Stars summer camp — NYC's premier youth soccer program. Expert coaching, tons of fun, and skills for life. Estimated value: $750.

Full Season Soccer Stars Program item
Full Season Soccer Stars Program
$500

Starting bid

A complete season of Soccer Stars classes for your young athlete. Professional coaching in a fun, supportive environment that builds skills and confidence. Estimated value: $1,000.

Private Art Lesson with Ms. Schorr item
Private Art Lesson with Ms. Schorr
$75

Starting bid

An exclusive one-hour private art lesson with middle school art teacher Ms. Schorr! Personalized, hands-on instruction for any skill level. Available Monday mornings, 7:15–8:15 a.m. Estimated value: $150.

Lunch Bunch with Your Teacher & Friends item
Lunch Bunch with Your Teacher & Friends
$25

Starting bid

Grab 2–3 friends for a special lunch with your teacher. A fun, memorable break from the regular cafeteria routine! Estimated value: $50.

Two $10 Spongies Gift Cards item
Two $10 Spongies Gift Cards
$10

Starting bid

Two gift cards to Spongies — $10 each — for sweet treats the kids will love. Estimated value: $20.

Lunch Party with Ms. Possee — Where the Tea is Hot! item
Lunch Party with Ms. Possee — Where the Tea is Hot!
$50

Starting bid

Join Ms. Possee for a legendary lunchtime tell-all! She'll treat you and a friend to lunch of your choice while you dish the latest buzz. Spilled tea, juicy bites, and sweet secrets included. Estimated value: $100.

Lunch & Fun with Ms. White item
Lunch & Fun with Ms. White
$25

Starting bid

Bring two friends for lunch with Ms. White from 10:20–12:00! Order in your favorite food, then play board games, card games, chat, or watch a movie — your choice. Estimated value: $50.

Pizza Lunch with Mr. E & Four Friends item
Pizza Lunch with Mr. E & Four Friends
$25

Starting bid

Pizza lunch for you and four friends with Mr. E! A fun midday hangout you won't want to miss. Estimated value: $50.

Custom Pink MAT Logo Push-Button Toy item
Custom Pink MAT Logo Push-Button Toy
$5

Starting bid

A unique 2" × 2" push-button fidget toy featuring the MAT logo in pink, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Fun for any desk or backpack. Estimated value: $10.

Custom Red MAT Logo Push-Button Toy item
Custom Red MAT Logo Push-Button Toy
$5

Starting bid

A unique 2" × 2" push-button fidget toy featuring the MAT logo in red, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Fun for any desk or backpack. Estimated value: $10.

Custom Orange MAT Logo Push-Button Toy item
Custom Orange MAT Logo Push-Button Toy
$5

Starting bid

A unique 2" × 2" push-button fidget toy featuring the MAT logo in orange, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Fun for any desk or backpack. Estimated value: $10.

Custom Blue MAT Logo Push-Button Toy item
Custom Blue MAT Logo Push-Button Toy
$5

Starting bid

A unique 2" × 2" push-button fidget toy featuring the MAT logo in blue, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Fun for any desk or backpack. Estimated value: $10.

Two Kate Spade Wallets — Brand New item
Two Kate Spade Wallets — Brand New
$35

Starting bid

Two brand-new small Kate Spade wallets, perfect for any occasion. A great gift or keep one for yourself! Estimated value: $70.

Custom Blue MAT Logo Earrings item
Custom Blue MAT Logo Earrings
$5

Starting bid

Show your school spirit with these custom 1¼" × 1½" MAT logo earrings in blue, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Lightweight and eye-catching. Estimated value: $5.

Custom Yellow MAT Logo Earrings item
Custom Yellow MAT Logo Earrings
$5

Starting bid

Show your school spirit with these custom 1¼" × 1½" MAT logo earrings in yellow, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Lightweight and eye-catching. Estimated value: $5.

Custom Red MAT Logo Earrings item
Custom Red MAT Logo Earrings
$5

Starting bid

Show your school spirit with these custom 1¼" × 1½" MAT logo earrings in red, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Lightweight and eye-catching. Estimated value: $5.

Custom Red & Blue MAT/PS126 Logo Keychain item
Custom Red & Blue MAT/PS126 Logo Keychain
$5

Starting bid

Show your school pride with this custom 1¼" × 1½" red and blue MAT/PS126 logo keychain, 3D-printed by MS Computer Science teacher Ms. Li. Durable, lightweight, and perfect for keys or backpacks. Estimated value: $5.

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