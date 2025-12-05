Dan The Man

Hosted by
Wear your faith proudly with our Jesus Is King Sweater. Made for comfort and everyday use, this piece is a reminder that Christ reigns above all.
Faith Over Fear Sweater
A bold reminder to trust God in every season. Soft, comfortable, and designed for everyday wear. Every purchase supports Elohim Music Inc.
Love Is Always the Answer Sweater
A simple reminder of God’s greatest command: love. Soft, warm, and designed for everyday wear. Every purchase supports Elohim Music Inc.
Lift His name high with our Praise the Lord Sweater. The front features a simple faith message, and the back displays a powerful cross design. Made for comfort and everyday wear.
Stay encouraged with our Trust the Process, Not the Outcome Sweater. This design inspires patience, faith, and confidence in God’s timing. Soft, warm, and ideal for daily use.
Bold, uplifting, and full of faith! This shirt is a reminder to stand firm every day. All proceeds from this fundraiser support Elohim Music Inc., helping us provide music education, donate instruments, and strengthen our community programs.
A clean and powerful design that points all glory back to Jesus. Wear your faith proudly while supporting our mission to empower families, students, and churches through music and ministry.
A beautiful reminder to stay grounded in the Word. This design features a cross and roots symbolizing spiritual strength. Every shirt supports our nonprofit programs and helps us expand into more communities.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!