Dana Point Youth Baseball's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Donated by Foal Royals- Total Value $1295
Surfside Beer (2 cases)
$30- Sourdough Bread and Cookie Gift card
$100- Jimmy’s Famous Gift Card
$100- White Rooster Gift Card
Dana Wharf Sports Fishing and Whale
Watching (2 half day fishing experiences for 2)
Hive XO - 4 Vouchers for ice cream sandwiches and 2 vouchers for popsicles
$75- Station Craft Gift Card and Hat Merch
$50- Glasspar Gift Card
$50-Coffee Importers Gift Card
Plunge Recovery 4 pack of cold tub sessions
Coco Bloom Coffee - Bag of House Coffee Beans
Wildflower Flower, Gifts and $50 Gift Card
Wee Loft - Toy Items
$200- Bottega Angelina Gift Card
2 Geometry Beach Towels
Simple Modern Beach Bag and Misc. Items
Starting bid
Donated by Mustang Mariners -Total Value $460
-2 Night Stay at West Coast Surf & Stay in San Clemente
-$75 Gift Card to Hapa J's
-$25 Gift Card to Zebra House Coffee
-Slow Tide Changing Poncho-Large
-Catch Surf Womper
-Backpack Cooler
Starting bid
Donated by P8 Angels - Total Value $275
-$200 Gift Card to IN-N-OUT
-T-Shirt Size Large
-Socks
-Ring Pool Float
Starting bid
Donated by P7 Brewers - Total Value $340
-5 Orange Theory Classes
-5 Live Metta Pilates Classes
-$50 Gift Card to Perspire Sauna Studi
Starting bid
Donated by Mustang Dodgers- Total Value $305
-$100 Gift Card to Hennessey's Tavern
-Titos Vodka
-Cutwater Spicy Bloody Mary Mix
-Bottega Gold Champagne
-Citrus Hand Juicer
-Glasses & T-shirts from Hennessey's
Starting bid
Donated by P7 Dodgers - Total Value $287
-Camping Cooler
-Portable Camping Stove
-2 Camping Chairs
-Camping Dishware
-Headlamps
-S'mores Kit
-Lantern
-Camping Mugs
-Camping Snacks
Starting bid
Donated by P7 Tigers- Total Value $362
-1 Hour Bowling for 4 people X2
-Gift Card for Additional 1 Hour & Shoe rentals X2
-4 Pairs of Adult Stance Socks
-4 Pairs of Kids Stance Socks
-Mini Bowling Game
-Bowling Snacks
Starting bid
Donated by 12U Tsunami - Total Vaule $300
-1/2 Day Fishing Trip on Anglers & Tanglers ( Available dates June 14th @6:30am, June 14th @12pm, July 18th @6:30am)
-$100 Gift Card to Hogans Bait & Tackle
-G-Ratt Bait X2
-Slick Rod Protection Formula
-Hogans T-Shirt - Mens Large
-Hogans Sweatshirt- Youth Large
-G-Ratt Hat
Starting bid
Donated by Foal A’s Wine + Beer Basket- Total Value $475
Starting bid
Donated by Bronco Dodgers- Total Value $200
-$100 gift card to Trader Joes
-Italian dinner, wine, bag.
Starting bid
Donated By: Tsunami 11U- Total Value $1,037
Starting bid
Donated By: P8KP Padres- Total Value $1,287
Starting bid
Donated By: 8u Tsunami- Total Value $325
Starting bid
Donated By: Mariners Bronco- Total Value $850
Starting bid
Donated by Bronco Phillies: Total Value $400
Starting bid
Donated By: A’s Bronco- Total Value $312
Description: Outdoor movies with snacks & gourmet popcorn
Items:
Starting bid
Donated by 9u Tsunami- Total Value $573 / PRICELESS
Starting bid
Donated by Shetland Giants- Total Value $210
Starting bid
Donated by: Brewers Mustang- Total Value $280
Starting bid
Donated by P7 A’s- Total Value $190
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