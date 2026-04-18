Dana Point Youth Baseball
Dana Point Youth Baseball has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Dana Point Youth Baseball

About this event

Sales closed

Dana Point Youth Baseball's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

34052 Del Obispo St, Dana Point, CA 92629, USA

#1- Support Local Businesses item
#1- Support Local Businesses
$518

Starting bid

Donated by Foal Royals- Total Value $1295


Surfside Beer (2 cases)


$30- Sourdough Bread and Cookie Gift card


$100- Jimmy’s Famous Gift Card


$100- White Rooster Gift Card


Dana Wharf Sports Fishing and Whale

Watching (2 half day fishing experiences for 2)


Hive XO - 4 Vouchers for ice cream sandwiches and 2 vouchers for popsicles


$75- Station Craft Gift Card and Hat Merch


$50- Glasspar Gift Card


$50-Coffee Importers Gift Card


Plunge Recovery 4 pack of cold tub sessions


Coco Bloom Coffee - Bag of House Coffee Beans


Wildflower Flower, Gifts and $50 Gift Card


Wee Loft - Toy Items


$200- Bottega Angelina Gift Card


2 Geometry Beach Towels 


Simple Modern Beach Bag and Misc. Items 

#2- Surf Staycation item
#2- Surf Staycation
$184

Starting bid

Donated by Mustang Mariners -Total Value $460


-2 Night Stay at West Coast Surf & Stay in San Clemente

-$75 Gift Card to Hapa J's

-$25 Gift Card to Zebra House Coffee

-Slow Tide Changing Poncho-Large

-Catch Surf Womper

-Backpack Cooler

#3. IN-N-OUT item
#3. IN-N-OUT
$110

Starting bid

Donated by P8 Angels - Total Value $275


-$200 Gift Card to IN-N-OUT

-T-Shirt Size Large

-Socks

-Ring Pool Float

#4- Train, Tone & Unwind item
#4- Train, Tone & Unwind
$136

Starting bid

Donated by P7 Brewers - Total Value $340


-5 Orange Theory Classes

-5 Live Metta Pilates Classes

-$50 Gift Card to Perspire Sauna Studi

  • ALL DANA POINT LOCATIONS
#5 -Sunday Funday Brunch item
#5 -Sunday Funday Brunch
$122

Starting bid

Donated by Mustang Dodgers- Total Value $305


-$100 Gift Card to Hennessey's Tavern

-Titos Vodka

-Cutwater Spicy Bloody Mary Mix

-Bottega Gold Champagne

-Citrus Hand Juicer

-Glasses & T-shirts from Hennessey's

#6- Let's Go Camping item
#6- Let's Go Camping
$115

Starting bid

Donated by P7 Dodgers - Total Value $287


-Camping Cooler

-Portable Camping Stove

-2 Camping Chairs

-Camping Dishware

-Headlamps

-S'mores Kit

-Lantern

-Camping Mugs

-Camping Snacks

#7- Family Fun Bowling Night item
#7- Family Fun Bowling Night
$120

Starting bid

Donated by P7 Tigers- Total Value $362


-1 Hour Bowling for 4 people X2

-Gift Card for Additional 1 Hour & Shoe rentals X2

-4 Pairs of Adult Stance Socks

-4 Pairs of Kids Stance Socks

-Mini Bowling Game

-Bowling Snacks


#8- Fishing Fun! item
#8- Fishing Fun!
$120

Starting bid

Donated by 12U Tsunami - Total Vaule $300


-1/2 Day Fishing Trip on Anglers & Tanglers ( Available dates June 14th @6:30am, June 14th @12pm, July 18th @6:30am)

-$100 Gift Card to Hogans Bait & Tackle

-G-Ratt Bait X2

-Slick Rod Protection Formula

-Hogans T-Shirt - Mens Large

-Hogans Sweatshirt- Youth Large

-G-Ratt Hat


#9- Wine + Beer Basket item
#9- Wine + Beer Basket
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Foal A’s Wine + Beer Basket- Total Value $475

  • 4 Bottles of Wine (2 Red + 2 White): $125
  • 4-pack Craft Beer: $20
  • Snacks: $25
  • Pint Glasses (Set of 4): $18
  • Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4): $17
  • Electric Wine Bottle Opener: $30
  • Wine Accessories (Stoppers, Aerator): $65
  • Brewery Gift Card (Station Craft): $50
  • 4 Wine Tastings + Crowler @ Frisby Cellars: $100
  • Reusable Decorative Baskets: $25
#10- Trader Joes Italian Date Night item
#10- Trader Joes Italian Date Night
$80

Starting bid

Donated by Bronco Dodgers- Total Value $200


-$100 gift card to Trader Joes

-Italian dinner, wine, bag.

#11- Golf & Beer item
#11- Golf & Beer
$415

Starting bid

Donated By: Tsunami 11U- Total Value $1,037

Items:

  • Round of Golf for 4 (including cart) at Tijeras Creek Golf Club (Mon–Wed, valid 6 months): $584
  • 2-hour tee time + free guest pass @ Greenies Golf Club: $180
  • Dozen golf balls: $30
  • Stanley cooler: $132
  • Variety of beer: $60
  • Golf practice net: $50
#12- Baseball Mom item
#12- Baseball Mom
$400

Starting bid

Donated By: P8KP Padres- Total Value $1,287

Items:

  • Baseball Bogg Bag + accessory: $100+
  • Hydration Room gift card: $220
  • Stanley 40oz Lavender Tumbler: $30
  • Serengeti Women’s Sunglasses: $380
  • Masktini Gone Girl Detox Mask, Hush Honey Restorative Crème & Side Eye Eye Cream: $200+
  • Hydro Flask Micro Grey Mini: $20
  • Kantha Hand Quilted Blanket: $40
  • Planet Beauty gift card: $100
  • Aiir Diamond Shampoo, Conditioner & Leave-In: $100+
  • Assorted hair care items (wet brush, mini mask, detangling spray, dry shampoo): $45
  • Nude Sunless Cloudmist Face Tan Water (Light to Medium): $35
  • Raising Ballers Grey Sweatshirt: $25
#13- Skateboarding item
#13- Skateboarding
$130

Starting bid

Donated By: 8u Tsunami- Total Value $325

Items:

  1. Sharkwheel Skateboard — $220
  2. Skateboard Backpack — $60
  3. Multi-sport Helmet — $45
#14- Adult Wellness item
#14- Adult Wellness
$340

Starting bid

Donated By: Mariners Bronco- Total Value $850

Items:

  1. Mer Marché Glow Oil (Body) — $32
  2. Mer Marché Renew Cream (Hands) — $30
  3. Mer Marché Glow Scrub (Face & Body) — $35
  4. Mer Marché Gua Sha — $40
  5. Organic Skin Brush (Body) — $15
  6. Rose Water Mist Toner (by Rusa) — $20
  7. R.C. Sourced Candle (orange clove) — $35
  8. Wilderness First Aid Kit — $10
  9. Be Still Patchouli Incense — $8
  10. Laguna Beach Yoga Trucker Hat — $33
  11. Rachel Zoe Faux Fur Throw — $85
  12. Laguna Beach Yoga 5 Class Pack — $111
  13. Gift Card to Thistle (organic meal delivery service) — $100
  14. Veda Bar Wellness Package (Pilates + salt room) — $110
  15. Veda Bar Pilates Grip Socks (infrared sauna) — $20
  16. Dharma Yoga House – 1 Month Unlimited Yoga — $200
  17. Wellness Storage Basket — $22
  18. Artwork by Scarlet Iglesias — Price
#15- Bourbon Basket item
#15- Bourbon Basket
$160

Starting bid

Donated by Bronco Phillies: Total Value $400

  • Smoke kit
  • E.H. Taylor bourbon
  • Stagg bourbon
  • Weller 12 Year bourbon
#16- Movie Night item
#16- Movie Night
$125

Starting bid

Donated By: A’s Bronco- Total Value $312


Description: Outdoor movies with snacks & gourmet popcorn

Items:

  • JBL Portable Speaker — $39
  • Movie Theater Candy — $38
  • Outdoor Projector Screen — $66.45
  • Popcorn Popper — $16.55
  • Outdoor String Lights — $23.99
  • Gourmet Popcorn Kernels — $21.95
  • Popcorn Bowl Set — $29.99
  • Video Projector — $65.99
  • Hurley Outdoor Blanket — $16.99
#17- Bring Me Back to 2000's item
#17- Bring Me Back to 2000's
$120

Starting bid

Donated by 9u Tsunami- Total Value $573 / PRICELESS

  • Two (2) Nelly / Too Short Concert Tickets at Pacific Amphitheatre (8/2) — $198
  • Starfish Gift Card — $100
  • Camp Snap Digital Camera — $70
  • Red Bull & Vodka — $40
  • Affliction T-Shirt & Beanie + NSYNC T-Shirt — $90
  • Caboodle — $25
  • Games, Candy & Misc. Accessories — $50
#18- Taco Tuesday item
#18- Taco Tuesday
$85

Starting bid

Donated by Shetland Giants- Total Value $210

  • Taco Kit — $40
  • Gelson’s Gift Card — $100
  • Taco Bell Gift Card — $50
  • Towels — $15
  • Magazine — $5
#19- The Outlets Outing item
#19- The Outlets Outing
$112

Starting bid

Donated by: Brewers Mustang- Total Value $280

  • Asada Gift Card — $130
  • Metro Theatres Gift Card — $75
  • Chocolate Factory Gift Card — $20
  • Vans Gift Card — $50
  • Candy/Popcorn — $5
#20- Mini Golf @ Salty Turf item
#20- Mini Golf @ Salty Turf item
#20- Mini Golf @ Salty Turf
$75

Starting bid

Donated by P7 A’s- Total Value $190

  • 4 Rounds of Mini Golf- 18-Hole Course at Salty Turf in San Clemente
  • Salty Turf Hat X2
  • Salty Turf Golf Towel

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!