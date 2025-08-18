Your ticket unlocks the ultimate Dance-a-Thon experience — live performances, DJs, great food, and nonstop community fun all night long! A full meal is included, and alcoholic beverages and desserts will be available for purchase.
Please note: General Admission does not include access to the VIP Speakeasy.
Enjoy exclusive access to the Dance-a-Thon VIP Speakeasy — featuring unlimited appetizers, a plated meal, complimentary alcoholic beverages, and live performances in an intimate lounge setting.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing