Dance City Supporters

Offered by

Dance City Supporters

About the memberships

Dance City Supporters Sponsorship

Basic Sponsorship
Pay what you can

No expiration

Bronze Sponsorship
$100

Valid until March 2, 2027

You will receive acknowledgment in recital program, advertisement opportunities as available, and a thank-you letter from the Dance City & Arts Competition Team.

Silver Sponsorship
$250

Renews yearly on: September 25

You will receive acknowledgment in recital program, your company name listed on event t-shirts worn by competition team members or other advertisement opportunities as available, and a thank-you letter from the Dance City & Arts Competition Team.

Gold Sponsorship
$500

Renews yearly on: September 25

You will receive a half page ad in the recital program, your company name prominently listed on event t-shirts worn by competition team members or other advertisement opportunities as available, and a thank-you letter from the Dance City & Arts Competition Team.

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

Renews yearly on: September 25

You will receive a full page ad in the recital program, top billed company name on event t-shirts worn by competition team members or other advertisement opportunities as available, and a thank-you letter from the Dance City & Arts Competition Team.

Add a donation for Dance City Supporters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!