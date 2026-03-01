Aadi Inc

Offered by

Aadi Inc

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Dance Classes at Aadi

Bharatanatyam Basics - Kids item
Bharatanatyam Basics - Kids
$167

Young aspiring Bharatanatyam dancers will develop their coordination, foundational movements, rhythm, and expression while gaining a deep appreciation for the art form.

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Bharatanatyam Basics - Adults item
Bharatanatyam Basics - Adults
$288

Adults new to Bharatanatyam will learn foundational movements, rhythm, and expression while gaining a deep appreciation for the art form. This class is specially tailored to adults, including simple performance pieces as short-term goals.

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Bharatanatyam I & II (Combined levels) - 1x/week item
Bharatanatyam I & II (Combined levels) - 1x/week
$288

Students round out their repertoire with advanced choreography while polishing previously learned dances, comprehensively.

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Bharatanatyam I & II (Combined levels) - 2x/week item
Bharatanatyam I & II (Combined levels) - 2x/week
$577

Students round out their repertoire with advanced choreography while polishing previously learned dances, comprehensively. Those attending both Sunday classes in-person and Wednesday classes online can expect a better grasp over repertoire, stay prepared for shows, and significant progress over the semester.

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Hindi Classics item
Hindi Classics
$288

Learn choreography to upbeat film classics, while incorporating movements inspired by classical and folk dances of India.

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Hindi Classics and Bharatanatyam Bundle item
Hindi Classics and Bharatanatyam Bundle
$615

Enjoy rigorous Bharatanatyam training plus Hindi Classics choreographies (separate class sessions) at a discounted rate.

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Private In-Studio item
Private In-Studio
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Private 1:1 Bharatanatyam training tailored to the individual.

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Class Uniform item
Class Uniform
$60

Standard Aadi Class Uniform - Red salwar (pants), teal kameez (top), and yellow dupatta (shawl). Students should wear this for every class with tidy hair and a bindi.

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Performance Costume item
Performance Costume
$100

Bharatanatyam costume or Hindi Classics costume for performances. We will ensure the correct style, size, and color will be ordered and sent to you.

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Performance Accessories item
Performance Accessories
$100

Full jewelry set, hair flowers, ankle bells, and traditional dance bindis.

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