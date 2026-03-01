Dance Classes at Aadi

About this shop
Young aspiring Bharatanatyam dancers will develop their coordination, foundational movements, rhythm, and expression while gaining a deep appreciation for the art form.
Adults new to Bharatanatyam will learn foundational movements, rhythm, and expression while gaining a deep appreciation for the art form. This class is specially tailored to adults, including simple performance pieces as short-term goals.
Students round out their repertoire with advanced choreography while polishing previously learned dances, comprehensively.
Students round out their repertoire with advanced choreography while polishing previously learned dances, comprehensively. Those attending both Sunday classes in-person and Wednesday classes online can expect a better grasp over repertoire, stay prepared for shows, and significant progress over the semester.
Learn choreography to upbeat film classics, while incorporating movements inspired by classical and folk dances of India.
Enjoy rigorous Bharatanatyam training plus Hindi Classics choreographies (separate class sessions) at a discounted rate.
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Private 1:1 Bharatanatyam training tailored to the individual.
Standard Aadi Class Uniform - Red salwar (pants), teal kameez (top), and yellow dupatta (shawl). Students should wear this for every class with tidy hair and a bindi.
Bharatanatyam costume or Hindi Classics costume for performances. We will ensure the correct style, size, and color will be ordered and sent to you.
Full jewelry set, hair flowers, ankle bells, and traditional dance bindis.
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