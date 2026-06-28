Dance for Adults INT/ADV Level

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About this event
Standard Drop In Rate
For dancing professionals (current or previous dance instructors or professional performers).
For current college/university students (please have student ID).
10-Class Pack (for those purchasing standard rate classes, not for professional or college rate dancers).
Save $$ by purchasing a 10-pack of classes! Dancer will receive a punch card at arrival at your first day of classes with receipt of purchase (please bring in, either electronically or printed).
Dancer may drop in to any Int/Adv Adult level class time they like.
Punch card does not expire, and is usable for our spring and early summer classes as well!
Please choose your first class date above to purchase.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!