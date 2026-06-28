White text with a gradient of blue and purple reads "Boulder DANCE COLLECTIVE" in the foreground, set against a black background with a silhouette of purple and blue mountains in the background.

Hosted by

Boulder Dance Collective

About this event

Dance for Adults INT/ADV Level

2704 28th St

Boulder, CO 80301, USA

Drop-In Class
$23

Standard Drop In Rate

Professional Rate
$20

For dancing professionals (current or previous dance instructors or professional performers).

College Rate
$18

For current college/university students (please have student ID).

10-Class Pack
$210

10-Class Pack (for those purchasing standard rate classes, not for professional or college rate dancers).


Save $$ by purchasing a 10-pack of classes! Dancer will receive a punch card at arrival at your first day of classes with receipt of purchase (please bring in, either electronically or printed).


Dancer may drop in to any Int/Adv Adult level class time they like.


Punch card does not expire, and is usable for our spring and early summer classes as well!


Please choose your first class date above to purchase.



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