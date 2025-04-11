Dance for Evanston Youth (Fortnightly) 2025!

**Note: Must be signed by one parent or guardian and each participant before enrollment can be approved.



Thank you for your interest in Dance for Evanston Youth 2024! Women for Evanston Youth produces this fundraiser annually to benefit youth charities in our community. This event is entirely run by volunteers, who are committed to keeping it inclusive, fun, and SAFE for all of its participants.

We are including our simple rules of conduct here and ask that one parent and each participant sign to show you have read and accepted these guidelines. We have also included our new written policy about how we plan to handle disciplinary issues.

Thank you!

-No food, beverage, drugs, firearms or weapons will be allowed in the gym.

-We ask that coats and hats remain in the racks outside the gym.

-Cell phones are not allowed in the gym and will be collected and held by check-in volunteers until the conclusion of each session.

-We do not allow parents to observe (unless they are volunteering as chaperones).

-Participants will not be allowed to make phone calls or chat with parents until the session is concluded.

-Parents, please arrange the details of your child’s pick up BEFORE dropping them off.

-Participants should wait for their ride on the sidewalk with a parent volunteer. Pick up vehicles should lineup near the sidewalk. Please do not instruct your participant to “meet you in the lot”.

-If a participant’s pick up is more than thirty minutes late, a $50 fine will be imposed (charged to the credit card on file).

-We absolutely prohibit:

-Verbal Disrespect

-Defacement of the venue or bathrooms

-Aggressive, physical behavior including pushing, grabbing, and/or tackling

-Failure to follow specific instructions to stay off the stage.

Should chaperones or volunteers witness a blatant violation of these rules, the following procedure will be used:

1) The first offense will result in a “time out” outside the instruction area by the Chaperone Chair and parent volunteer. Once the participant regains their composure, they may resume dancing.

2) The second offense will result in immediate expulsion on a permanent basis from Dance for Evanston Youth. The participant’s emergency contact will be called to pick up the participant. The participant may not return to Dance for Evanston Youth and no refund will be issued.



I understand and accept these behavior and safety guidelines and agree to hold the Women for Evanston Youth harmless for any liability arising from the enforcement of this Code of Conduct.

(Please type your names in the spaces provided.)