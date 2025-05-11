Dance For Paws Inc's Silent Auction

Bring the art of matcha making into your home with our ultimate Matcha Essential Kit, perfect for both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts. Thoughtfully curated, this all-in-one set includes everything you need to craft the perfect cup of matcha, beautifully presented in a premium bamboo collector’s box.
What’s Inside:
Pink Matcha Tin (30g): Cha Cha Matcha’s signature ceremonial-grade blend, featuring Samidori, Okumidori, and Yakubita cultivars for a smooth balance of umami, aroma, and natural sweetness with a vibrant green hue.
Matcha Bowl: A stunning pink glass bowl designed for effortless whisking and pouring, ensuring a perfectly frothy and flavorful matcha.
Whisk Stand: A chic pink glass stand to keep your bamboo whisk in top shape, preserving its longevity and form.
Bamboo Whisk: Made from natural bamboo, this traditional whisk creates a velvety smooth, frothy texture in every cup.
Matcha Spoon: Precisely measures the perfect amount of matcha, so every sip is balanced and flavorful.
Matcha Sifter: A fine-mesh sifter to eliminate clumps, ensuring a silky-smooth matcha experience.
Whether you're starting your matcha journey or looking to elevate your ritual, this kit has everything you need to whisk, sip, and enjoy.
One-Hour Private Lesson with Nadege Hottier
$100
Starting bid
Step into the world of exceptional ballet training with a one-hour private lesson led by Nadege Hottier, founder and director of Premiere Division—“a program that sets the standard for classical ballet training.” Renowned for her French-style artistic instruction and commitment to excellence, Nadege brings decades of professional experience and pedagogical mastery. Whether you’re a serious dancer looking to refine technique or an aspiring artist seeking inspiration, this exclusive session offers personalized coaching at the highest level. A rare opportunity to learn from one of the most respected names in ballet—don’t miss your chance to dance for paws with purpose and poise.
* Winner will email [email protected] to coordinate your lesson.
One-Hour Private Lesson with Sarah Lane
$100
Starting bid
Experience the artistry and expertise of world-renowned principal dancer and coach Sarah Lane in this exclusive one-hour private lesson. As the founder and director of Dance for Paws, Sarah brings a unique blend of passion, technique, and holistic training to her work. With an impressive international performance career and extensive coaching credentials—including Gyrokinesis certification, ABT NTC teacher certification, and training as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach—Sarah offers a well-rounded, dancer-focused approach. This is a rare opportunity to train with a celebrated artist who is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Ideal for aspiring professionals or dedicated students, this session promises inspiration, insight, and personal growth through the beauty of classical ballet.
* Winner will email [email protected] to coordinate your lesson.
Sarah Lane's Signed Pointe Shoes
$50
Starting bid
A pair of Sarah Lane's signed pointe shoes! Sarah is a principal dancer formerly with American Ballet Theatre, an ABT NTC certified teacher, Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, Gyrokinesis Instructor, and Bachelor of Fine Arts. Sarah was the dance/body double for Natalie Portman in the movie, Black Swan. Mrs. Lane is the founder and director of Dance for Paws!
Handmade Leg warmers
$50
Starting bid
A pair of new handmade leg warmers by Marina Gershman! These leg warmers are 100% wool blend. Handwash cold; flat to dry. marinagershman.com
Woo-u Milk Dog Treats with Veggies
$30
Starting bid
2 Jars of premium Milk Cookies with Veggies for dogs! Woo-u dog treats are:
-Grain-free
-Gluten-free
-Lactose-free
-Nothing artificial
-All natural
Check out woo.u.com
Ingredients: Ground Chickpeas, Coconut Flour, Beet, Pumpkin, Spinach, Purple Sweet Potato, Apple Cider Vinegar, Honey, Coconut Oil, Milk
Nikolay City Backpack
$30
Starting bid
On this modern backpack, the padded and adjustable shoulder straps provide maximum comfort, while the cinch closure on top, featuring a secure drawstring, keeps your items safe. With plenty of space inside, it's perfect for carrying all your essential dance gear with a touch of glamour.
Personalized Pet Drawing
$150
Starting bid
Have a personalized drawing made of your pet by incredible artist, Tama Illustrations! Simply email a couple photos of your pet to [email protected]. Your drawing will be shipped to you. Winner can choose from "Simple Face" drawing or "Face plus Accessories."
*The finished product may take approximately 3 months to ship out because Tama puts much care and creativity into her designs.
Signed Rolling Stones Album
$750
Starting bid
Rolling Stones record signed by Mick Jagger! Blue and Lonesome is the 23rd studio album by Rolling Stones released on December 2016. This Grammy award winning bluesy album features cover songs that will make you want to dance!
Signed Novel by Melanie Hamrick
$50
Starting bid
"First Position" by Melanie Hamrick tells the story of Sylvie Carter, a ballerina whose ambition and drive lead her to the North American Ballet, but her career spirals out of control after a scandal. She then finds herself drawn to a guest artist, Alessandro Russo, and must decide whether to succumb to past mistakes or find a way to be reborn artistically and emotionally. This novel is signed by author Melanie Hamrick!
Original Photograph Signed
$50
Starting bid
This photograph by American Ballet Theatre principal dancer, Cassandra Trenary, is taken of Catherine Hurlin, also a principal dancer with ABT. Both artists have signed this beautiful photo of Catherine as the White Cat in The Sleeping Beauty.
