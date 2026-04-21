Dance Network 618 Competition Team

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Dance Network 618 Competition Team

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Dance Network Recital Bouquets and Swag Order Form 2026

Floral Bouquet item
Floral Bouquet
$27
Floral bouquets include a variety of flowers, floral sleeve and ribbon. Bouquet will be at the recital table before recital for pick up.
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Candy Bouquet item
Candy Bouquet
$27

Candy bouquets include a variety of candy stems and ribbon. Bouquets will be at the recital table for pick up!

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2026 Recital Bear item
2026 Recital Bear
$27

Join us in celebrating our 2026 recital with our first ever recital plush! Each year, we will offer a different recital plush to commemorate the dance year.

14" Dance Network signature gold color with tutu, bow and Dance Net's Recital Button (button design may vary from photo)

Bears will be at the recital table for pick up!

Start your collection today!

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Bear and Bouquet BUNDLE item
Bear and Bouquet BUNDLE
$50

Grab a commemorative bear and floral bouquet for a discounted price. Both will be at the recital table for pick up!

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