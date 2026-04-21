Dance Network Recital Bouquets and Swag Order Form 2026

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Candy bouquets include a variety of candy stems and ribbon. Bouquets will be at the recital table for pick up!
Join us in celebrating our 2026 recital with our first ever recital plush! Each year, we will offer a different recital plush to commemorate the dance year.
14" Dance Network signature gold color with tutu, bow and Dance Net's Recital Button (button design may vary from photo)
Bears will be at the recital table for pick up!
Start your collection today!
Grab a commemorative bear and floral bouquet for a discounted price. Both will be at the recital table for pick up!
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