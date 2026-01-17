The Lotus W.E.L.L

Offered by

The Lotus W.E.L.L

About the memberships

Dance-Out-The-Darkness Pledge (2025)

3-month Weekly Pledge
$39.52

Renews monthly

Pledging $9.88 per week for 3 months will allow individuals who cannot afford mental health treatment, receive free and reduced cost options and engage in quality and effective holistic wellness community programming.

3-month Bi-Weekly Pledge
$19.76

Renews monthly

Pledging $9.88 twice per month for 3 months will allow individuals who cannot afford mental health treatment, receive free and reduced cost options and engage in quality and effective holistic wellness community programming.

3-month Monthly Pledge
$9.88

Renews monthly

Pledging $9.88 once per month for 3 months will allow individuals who cannot afford mental health treatment, receive free and reduced cost options and engage in quality and effective holistic wellness community programming.

Weekly Annual Pledge
$513.76

Valid until February 20, 2027

Want to make your weekly pledge of $9.88 for the year so you don't have to worry about monthly payments? Select this option!

6-month Weekly Pledge
$39.52

Renews monthly

Pledging $9.88 weekly per month for 6 months will allow individuals who cannot afford mental health treatment, receive free and reduced cost options and engage in quality and effective holistic wellness community programming.

6-month Bi-Weekly Pledge
$19.76

Renews monthly

Pledging $9.88 twice per month for 6 months will allow individuals who cannot afford mental health treatment, receive free and reduced cost options and engage in quality and effective holistic wellness community programming.

6-month Monthly Pledge
$9.88

Renews monthly

Pledging $9.88 once per month for 6 months will allow individuals who cannot afford mental health treatment, receive free and reduced cost options and engage in quality and effective holistic wellness community programming.

Bi-Weekly Annual Pledge
$256.88

Valid until February 20, 2027

Want to make your bi-weekly pledge of $9.88 for the year so you don't have to worry about monthly payments? Select this option!

12-month Weekly Pledge
$39.52

Renews monthly

Pledging $9.88 weekly per month for 12 months will allow individuals who cannot afford mental health treatment, receive free and reduced cost options and engage in quality and effective holistic wellness community programming.

12-month Bi-Weekly Pledge
$19.76

Renews monthly

Pledging $9.88 twice per month for 12 months will allow individuals who cannot afford mental health treatment, receive free and reduced cost options and engage in quality and effective holistic wellness community programming.

12-month Monthly Pledge
$9.88

Renews monthly

Pledging $9.88 once per month for 12 months will allow individuals who cannot afford mental health treatment, receive free and reduced cost options and engage in quality and effective holistic wellness community programming.

Monthly Annual Pledge
$118.56

Valid until February 20, 2027

Want to make your monthly pledge of $9.88 for the year so you don't have to worry about monthly payments? Select this option!

Add a donation for The Lotus W.E.L.L

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!