24-25 Dance Sponsorship Tiers

Platinum Sponsor
$500
• Prime logo placement on parent event t-shirts • Social media spotlight (3 dedicated posts across Instagram & Facebook) • Logo on all printed materials at the recital • Feature in our event newsletter
Gold Sponsor
$300
• Logo on parent event t-shirts • 2 social media mentions • Printed signage at recital
Silver Sponsor
$150
• Name listed on parent event t-shirts • 1 social media thank-you post
Bronze Supporter
$75
Name included in group social media thank-you post Recognition on printed event signage at the recital

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing