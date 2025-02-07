Dance Sponsorships

You sure are a partner for community! Your general sponsorship allows us to put on a night the families will never forget. From the food to the fun, you help us provide a safe and engaging environment for families to celebrate. In addition to the above advertisements listed, you will receive a shout out from the DJ throughout the night, and signage throughout the location, including table tops.
Mover & Shaker
$2,000
Help us cover the cost of the DJ! Any good party has the best music. We have one of the greatest DJ’s in the Lowcountry spending the night with us. We’ll dance the night away grinning from ear to ear! In addition to the above advertisements listed, you will receive a shout out from the DJ throughout the night and a sign in front of his booth!
Say Cheese!
$500
Watch the smiles grow by sponsoring our photographer. We’ll have pictures taken as guests walk down the red carpet, in front of backdrop, and all throughout the night during the festivities. In addition to the above advertisements, you will have a sign on the red carpet for all to see!
Sweet as Sugar
$500
Sponsoring a candy station is the sweetest way to be. Our guests will help themselves to the fun of a Candy Bar throughout the night. In addition to the above advertisements, your sponsorship will be on the table for all to see just how sweet you are!
Petal Power
$500
Sponsor our floral arrangements and help transform the space into something special. A pop of color. A sweet aroma. All because of you. In addition to the above advertisements, you will have your sponsorship seen on the tables with the flowers.
Support
$250
Be a supporter of our dances. This money will go to whatever expenses are needed most, so that our families can have the absolute best night ever! And we'll make sure everyone knows that you and your business care about your community with your logo displayed proudly.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!