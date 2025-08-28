eventClosed

Dance Team Heggies Pizza Fundraiser Fall 2025

Double Cheese
$12

Thin crust pizza topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Sausage
$12

Thin crust pizza topped with sausage and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni
$12

Thin crust pizza topped with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage and Pepperoni
$12

Thin crust pizza topped with sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage & Mushroom
$12

Thin crust pizza topped with mushrooms, sausage, and mozzarella cheese.


Inferno
$12

Thin crust pizza topped with sausage, pepperoni, jalapenos and mozzarella cheese.


Deluxe Combination
$14

Thin crust pizza topped with sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper and mozzarella cheese.


Six Pack
$14

Thin crust pizza topped with sausage, pepperoni, Canadian style bacon, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses


BCB
$14

Thin crust pizza topped with beef, cheese, and bacon.


Chicken Alfredo
$14

White Chicken, Alfredo Sauce and Cheese.


Breakfast Pizza
$14

Pizza topped with country style sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, green onions, country gravy, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.


El Jefe
$14

Thin crust, Mexican style pizza topped with chorizo, jalapenos, olives, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, green onion.


Cauliflower Crust - Sausage & Pepperoni
$14

Cauliflower crust pizza topped with sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese


Cauliflower Crust - Margherita
$14

Cauliflower crust pizza topped with tomato, basil, garlic and sliced mozzarella cheese.


Cauliflower Crust - Chicken Alfredo
$14

Cauliflower crust pizza topped with white meat chicken, alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese.


