Dance the Night for Rights

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, live music, games, food, drinks and a raffle ticket.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, live music, games, food, drinks and a raffle ticket.
Help us bring the best night dancing for rights, and get 8 tickets for your team
Enjoying music while advocating for human rights, and get 6 tickets for your team
Be our sponsor and get 2 tickets for your team
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