Global Rights Advocacy

Hosted by

Global Rights Advocacy

About this event

Dance the Night for Rights

400 Dexter Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109, USA

Donation for General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, live music, games, food, drinks and a raffle ticket.

Donation for Dance with a partner (2 people)
$280

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, live music, games, food, drinks and a raffle ticket.

Donation to dance as a Community supporter
Pay what you can
Sponsorship: Advocate for the dance
$15,000

Help us bring the best night dancing for rights, and get 8 tickets for your team

Sponsorship: Champion the dance
$10,000

Enjoying music while advocating for human rights, and get 6 tickets for your team

Sponsorship: Defend the dance
$5,000

Be our sponsor and get 2 tickets for your team

Sponsorship: Brand the dance
$2,500
Raffle Tickets
$10
Add a donation for Global Rights Advocacy

$

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