Church and Community of the Earth

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Church and Community of the Earth

About this event

Dance to Heal the Earth

campbeausitenw.org

Dancer - Early bird donation
$350

Information for dance and preparation will be sent after registration.

Earthkeeper - Early bird donation
$250

Your Dance is helping keep the space sacred and holding the prayer. Information for dance and preparation will be sent after registration.

Dancer - registering after May 1, 2026
$400

Information for dance and preparation will be sent after registration.

Earthkeeper- registering after May 1, 2026
$300

Information for dance and preparation will be sent after registration.

Partial Scholarship
$150

Information for dance and preparation will be sent after registration.

Full Scholarship for Elders
Free

Information for dance and preparation will be sent after registration.

Drummer - food and lodging
Pay what you can

Thank you for singing and drumming. Without you, there is no dance!

Donation to support Scholarships
$20

Thank you for helping those who have a financial hardship.


Add a donation for Church and Community of the Earth

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