Dance to Heal the Earth

About this event
Information for dance and preparation will be sent after registration.
Your Dance is helping keep the space sacred and holding the prayer. Information for dance and preparation will be sent after registration.
Information for dance and preparation will be sent after registration.
Information for dance and preparation will be sent after registration.
Information for dance and preparation will be sent after registration.
Information for dance and preparation will be sent after registration.
Thank you for singing and drumming. Without you, there is no dance!
Thank you for helping those who have a financial hardship.
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